Fabio Carvalho is one of three exciting additions this summer and Jurgen Klopp cannot hide his delight at the player Liverpool has landed, with his versatility making for options aplenty.

The 19-year-old arrives after an eye-catching season as Fulham clinched promotion to the Premier League, first-team experience that will be invaluable for his early days at Liverpool.

Carvalho is anticipated to make his start for Klopp as a forward before making the transition to midfield, and he has named the wing and No. 10 as the two positions he is most comfortable in.

But he is capable of slotting in more and Klopp is enthused by what he can bring to Liverpool not just in those two positions, but also in the No. 8 role and perhaps even as a false nine.

It speaks volumes of his game intelligence at just 19 and as he develops, in physicality, more doors will open for how Klopp utilises his talent.

“Fabio, wow, what a season he played with Fulham. Getting promoted [with a] football-playing [style], properly football-playing, is not easy,” Klopp told the club’s official website.

“So, Marco Silva obviously did an incredible job there, but a big part of that was absolutely Fabio. And Harry Wilson obviously, our former [player], and Neco [Williams] of course.

“When we watched him it was a pure joy to watch him, absolutely. He can play so many different positions for us, the way we play.

“At the minute he’s not really set on one position – it’s the wing, it’s the eight, it’s the 10, it’s the false nine if he grows a few more muscles.

“It’s a short-term and a long-term project; he can start tomorrow and he needs to adapt, you can see that a little bit, but when he has the ball that’s proper quality.

“I’m over the moon that he’s here. Fantastic prospect.”

The mention of the false nine role is certainly an interesting one and that will fall under the long-term project umbrella, but it’s a nod to his potential development path.

Liverpool fans will likely get their first sight of Carvalho during the friendlies against Man United (July 12) and Crystal Palace (July 15) in Thailand and Singapore respectively.