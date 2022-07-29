Liverpool are expected to wrap up another loan deal next week but all eyes are on the Community Shield clash against Man City on Saturday, the first of two friendlies in 2 days.

Morton announcement expected next week

Tyler Morton has been part of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad throughout pre-season, during which time he was linked to a loan move to Blackburn.

The two clubs were said to have reached an agreement but it was then reported the move was put ‘on hold’ due to injuries in Liverpool’s midfield, but it was only ever going to be temporary.

After the two friendlies in two days and Blackburn’s first game of the season, Morton is expected to make the switch, with the Lancashire Telegraph saying “an announcement next week” is expected.

The 19-year-old would then be the third young Red that Rovers have taken on in successive years following on from Harvey Elliott and Leighton Clarkson.

The club’s close vicinity to Kirkby will always be welcomed alongside the invaluable development that can take place with the Championship side.

Rovers are short on players in midfield following a handful of departures and it could open the door for Morton to make an immediate impression after his breakout year with Liverpool last season.

3 things today: The anticipation is building

Liverpool Women are to play at Anfield this season! They will host the Merseyside derby in September in what will be a day to remember for all involved.

Stefan Bajcetic and Isaac Mabaya have caught the eye during pre-season, leaving Pepijn Lijnders and Vitor Matos to enthuse over their potential.

Calvin Ramsay may not have hit the training pitch just yet but there is anticipation aplenty for when the time comes to show what he has to offer. We can’t wait.

Latest Liverpool FC news

It’s Community Shield time for Liverpool on Saturday and if you’re wondering how many substitutesare allowed at the King Power, wonder no more as we have you covered.

Reports in Italy have finally quietened down regarding rumours of Juventus trying to lure Roberto Firmino away. It’s just not going to happen, never was.

The Reds will meet a Aymeric Laporte-less City side with the defender ruled out until September following knee surgery, their centre-back pairing now looks clear for Saturday.

Liverpool’s under-18s met Cardiff in a friendly on Friday, new signing Ben Doak featured and notched an assist in the 3-2 win, as reported by Lewis Bower.

Latest Transfer Talk

Man City are on the prowl for a full-back, again, and Marc Cucurella has told Brighton he wants to make the move – but the Seagulls want £50 million, not the £30 million City have offered.

Leicester have not signed any players so far this summer but they could lose another with football.london reporting Chelsea have agreed personal terms with defender Wesley Fofana.

Former Liverpool academy member Abdi Sharif has made his return to the game, signing for Wigan after impressing during his trial. Go well, Abdi!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

I mean, the attitude from this groundhog has to be admired! Brilliant viewing.

Groundhog steals farmer's crop and eats it in front of his security camera. ? pic.twitter.com/0VWPAuG98e — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 28, 2022

Can you believe it, the new season is here! That means Championship action is back on our screens. It all kicks off with Huddersfield and Vincent Kompany’s Burnley at 8pm!