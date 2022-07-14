Two Liverpool stars have been setback by injury during pre-season, while the club’s kit sponsor for the next five years has been announced.

Jota and Alisson injury blows

There’s been a lot of good news for Liverpool recently, we were bound to get something bad soon, weren’t we?

Diogo Jota and Alisson have both picked up injury issues and, at this stage, it’s unclear how serious, with both players to undergo more medical tests in the coming days.

However, certainly, in Jota’s case, this really is an untimely setback. The forward sustained a hamstring injury while on international duty with Portugal at the end of last season, and this looks to be a recurrence of the same issue.

The Portuguese international was outstanding for large parts of last season but struggled for consistency towards the end of the campaign, and this certainly won’t help him regain it.

Jota didn’t play a part in Tuesday’s friendly against Man United and had only just returned to full training later this week.

With he, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Roberto Firmino and others all vying for spots in attack, he really could have done with a solid pre-season.

The nature of Alisson‘s injury is less clear, but let’s hope this is just the club being extra cautious as the new season approaches.

3 things today: Standard Chartered are here to stay!

? ? Liverpool FC have announced a 4-year extension of their partnership with Standard Chartered — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) July 14, 2022

Jurgen Klopp was all smiles when confirming the news that Standard Chartered were to remain Liverpool’s kit sponsor for the next five years, taking their partnership with the club to 17 seasons. So much for those crypto rumours!

Takumi Minamino has been hailed “a world-class” player and someone Klopp “would have loved to keep” after the Liverpool boss explained his move to Monaco in today’s press conference.

Jota and Alisson were the only two players missing as a 35-man squad trained in front of 12,000 supporters in Singapore today. You can watch the best bits here.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Harvey Elliott has come in for more praise from Klopp ahead of the new season, with the Liverpool boss claiming the 19-year-old feels like “a new player.”

There is a possibility that some players will play 45 minutes in Friday’s friendly, but Klopp has stressed that he will again try and give as many players minutes as possible.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have added another valuable figure to their fitness staff, with Frigyes Vanden Auweele joining as the new head of osteopathy.

Latest transfer chat

Ousmane Dembele’s future has finally been resolved after the Barcelona winger, a player Klopp has openly admired in the past, signed a new contract with the Blaugrana.

Arsenal are in talks to sign their second Man City player of the summer, with Oleksandr Zinchenko in line to join Gabriel Jesus at the Emirates Stadium, according to The Athletic.

Arturo Vidal, a player who has enjoyed many a battle against the Reds in recent years, has returned to South America to join Flamengo.

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Twitter was down for a lot of the day, but there was still time for us to share some Salah/Tsimikas bromance propaganda.

These two ? pic.twitter.com/67ciHTw9Zf — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) July 14, 2022

Italy take on Iceland and France play Belgium as Group D takes centre stage at the Women’s Euros.