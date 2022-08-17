Diogo Jota‘s return could be in sight for Liverpool as Luis Diaz sends a clear message following Monday’s draw, and the club’s groundbreaking Supporters Board has been officially established.

A “realistic target” for Jota’s return

Jurgen Klopp‘s options have taken a sizeable hit and we’re only heading into the third week of the season.

The Reds will travel to Man United without a handful of players, inclusive of Darwin Nunez thanks to his three-game suspension and Diogo Jota, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

With Roberto Firmino needing to prove his fitness, Liverpool could really do with Jota’s presence in the forward line, but that will need to wait until the start of September, at the very least.

GOAL‘s Neil Jones claims the Merseyside derby on September 3 is a “realistic target” for Jota, who has been expected to make his full training return by mid-August.

In order for that to be the case, the 25-year-old will need to be in training imminently to build up his fitness, as Liverpool will not want to take any risks and extend his time on the sidelines.

With Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz taking up a lot of the slack in the forward line, you just hope that they too will not pay the price as Liverpool wait for options to return.

3 things today: A goal for you, and two for you!

Conor Bradley‘s bright start to life at Bolton has continued with another goal, his first in the league, to take his tally to two goals and two assists in five games

James Balagizi went one better with a brace for Crawley Town, his first-ever senior goals that, unfortunately, came as part of a 3-2 defeat

Luis Diaz has summed up Liverpool’s team spirit in response to the second draw in a row, sending a six-word message that rallies around our No. 27

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool have officially enshrined the historic Supporters Board, a groundbreaking agreement that ushers in a “new era of fan engagement.” It’s a huge step in the right direction

Man United fan group The 1958 has confirmed plans to protest the club’s “vile ownership” before the match against Liverpool. But whether there are plans to again disrupt kickoff is yet to be seen

And Fabio Carvalho is eager to distance himself to a particular nickname, although he did not help himself with his choice of initiation song! Wonder if some questioned his Lazy Song…

Latest Transfer Talk

Everton have given Dele Alli the green light the move to Besiktas on loan, with an obligation to buy, he only joined them less than seven months ago!

Man United are definitely throwing a dart toward a midfielder roulette, aren’t they? Real Madrid’s Casemiro is the latest name to emerge after attempts to sign Adrien Rabiot and Frenkie de Jong

And because it’s so entertaining to see Man United continually flounder, the Athletic report they’re considering a love move for Chelsea‘s Christian Pulisic. Don’t make eye contact, Christian…

Tweet of the day and match of the night

That we are, Luis. That we are.

We’re all in this together lads ??? pic.twitter.com/GD1cDamH3q — Luis Fernando Díaz (@LuisFDiaz19) August 16, 2022

There’s plenty of choice tonight in the Championship – including Tyler Morton‘s Blackburn at Reading – and the first leg of the final Champions League playoffs, including Dynamo Kyiv vs. Benfica at 8pm (BST).