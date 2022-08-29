Jurgen Klopp is only the fourth Liverpool manager in history to reach the 800-goal milestone, joining the illustrious company of Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Tom Watson.

Liverpool turned on the afterburners in style against Bournemouth, inflicting blow after blow in a 9-0 rout that broke and equalled a long list of records.

More importantly, it ensured the Reds collected their first three-point haul of the season, much-needed after a lacklustre opening which has been compounded by one injury after another.

There was plenty to celebrate then, and Klopp did his fair share on the touchline and in the dugout – and he is not out of practice having rung up his 800th goal in the process.

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s strike to make it 3-0 brought up the magic 800 for Klopp’s Liverpool in his 386th game, with the day ending with 806 goals under his management thanks to the relentless performance.

Only Bill Shankly (1307), Tom Watson (1226) and Bob Paisley (955) presided over more goals during their tenures as Liverpool manager.

And with a contract until 2026, it will only be a matter of time before Klopp leapfrogs Paisley and starts chasing down his predecessors.

As for the breakdown of the now 806 goals under Klopp, it makes for impressive reading.

Incredibly, as reported by Opta’s Michael Reid, Klopp is the first Liverpool manager to have three different players score more than 100 goals in his tenure: Mo Salah (159), Sadio Mane (120) and Roberto Firmino (100).

That trio make up for 379 of the 806 goals, that is 47.02 percent.

All things considered, that is mightily impressive.

They are no longer together, but in Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, Klopp has his next generation of attackers and the hope is they can emulate at least some of the wizardry we’ve seen over the years to propel the figure beyond 1000.