Michael Edwards, who left the club after six successful years as sporting director earlier this summer, is now reported to have rejected an offer from Chelsea.

The Blues’ new owner Todd Boehly is said to have been acting as interim sporting director while the club search for somebody to fill the role on a permanent basis.

Edwards, according to reports, was their number one candidate to fill the role, but it now looks as if the Blues will have to move on to alternative options.

According to the Athletic‘s David Ornstein, the former Reds sporting director has informed Chelsea “of his intention to take some time out away from football” and therefore rejected their advances.

Last November, when Edwards announced that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2021/22 season, it was widely speculated that his plan was to take a break.

However, that didn’t stop Chelsea from attempting to lure him back into work, with the Blues said to have made “a strong case” for him to join the club as sporting director, according to a recent report in the Times.

Ornstein’s story would suggest, though, that Edwards is sticking to his original plan, which will be music to the ears of Liverpool supporters.

His work at Anfield was truly transformative. It was his transfer business, alongside Jurgen Klopp’s work on the pitch, that brought the glory days back to Liverpool.

For years, their player recruitment was extremely hit and miss, with no obvious strategy.

One year after Klopp‘s appointment, Edwards, having already been at the club as technical director, was officially appointed sporting director.

His best signings included the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, who have been at the centre of Liverpool’s success in recent years.

After his departure earlier this summer, This Is Anfield ranked Edwards’ top 20 transfer deals at Liverpool.

His next destination remains to be seen, but for now it seems as if a move to Chelsea is off the cards. Phew!