Monday saw Liverpool complete the signing of a new defender, while there was also some much-needed positive news on the injury front for the Reds.

A new signing!

It’s not the midfielder that some sections of supporters feel is needed, but Liverpool did actually complete a new signing today!

20-year-old centre-back Oludare Olufunwa has joined after a successful trial with the under-21s.

Thank you @SouthamptonFC for the past 11 years. I’ve worked with so many amazing staff members and players who’ve helped me grow as a player and person, and given me so many experiences I’ll never forget! Love to all the fans for giving me so much support on my journey too! ?? pic.twitter.com/DAEPHi5TtT — Oludare Olufunwa (@oludareolufunwa) July 18, 2022

Olufunwa spent the summer with Barry Lewtas‘ side as one of two trialists in defence after his release from Southampton at the end of last season.

With loans for Rhys Williams and Billy Koumetio to Blackpool and Austria Wien, respectively, and a permanent switch for Tom Clayton to Blackpool, Liverpool swooped in to sign Olufunwa on a free transfer.

He will link up with Jarell Quansah, Lee Jonas and Terence Miles as Lewtas’ primary options at the heart of defence.

3 things today: Some good injury news, at last!

Anfield is looking mighty fine ahead of the Reds’ return to Premier League action on Merseyside this time next week.

Paul Tierney has been confirmed as the referee for Liverpool’s clash with Crystal Palace, the day after his strange decision in Man United vs. Brighton.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Though there has been no official update regarding Ibrahima Konate‘s injury, the Liverpool centre-back is clearly not close to a return as he is currently in France.

A worrying statistic has emerged highlighting Liverpool’s slow start to matches since the backend of last season.

It was a very positive weekend for Liverpool’s loanees, with goals, assists, two Man of the Match awards and a save heralded as one youngster’s best yet.

Latest transfer chat

After seemingly failing in their attempts to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, Man United have now agreed a deal to sign Adrien Rabiot from Barcelona, according to Sky Sports.

United are also set to increase their offer to sign Marko Arnautovic from Bologna, according to Sky Italy. Just the kind of player they need to add to an already unhappy dressing room!

Wolves have agreed a £27.5 million deal to sign Goncalo Guedes from Valencia, while Conor Coady looks set to join Everton on an initial loan deal, according to BBC Sport.

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Adam Lallana‘s Brighton beat Man United at Old Trafford on Sunday and this video of him explaining how they did it is simply brilliant.

Interviewed Adam Lallana post-match on Brighton's gameplan of bypassing Man Utd's press, winning the second ball, and putting Lisandro Martinez under early pressure… pic.twitter.com/YsmmRPYEah — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 8, 2022

No Premier League action tonight, but in the Championship, West Brom are hosting Watford at the Hawthorns if you need something to feed your football fix.