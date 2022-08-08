Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
New signing confirmed & positive injury update – Latest Liverpool FC News

Monday saw Liverpool complete the signing of a new defender, while there was also some much-needed positive news on the injury front for the Reds.

 

A new signing!

It’s not the midfielder that some sections of supporters feel is needed, but Liverpool did actually complete a new signing today!

20-year-old centre-back Oludare Olufunwa has joined after a successful trial with the under-21s.

Olufunwa spent the summer with Barry Lewtas‘ side as one of two trialists in defence after his release from Southampton at the end of last season.

With loans for Rhys Williams and Billy Koumetio to Blackpool and Austria Wien, respectively, and a permanent switch for Tom Clayton to Blackpool, Liverpool swooped in to sign Olufunwa on a free transfer.

He will link up with Jarell Quansah, Lee Jonas and Terence Miles as Lewtas’ primary options at the heart of defence.

 

3 things today: Some good injury news, at last!

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - Wednesday, July 27, 2022: Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay on the bench during the pre-match warm-up before a pre-season friendly between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Anfield is looking mighty fine ahead of the Reds’ return to Premier League action on Merseyside this time next week.

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

  • A worrying statistic has emerged highlighting Liverpool’s slow start to matches since the backend of last season.

  • It was a very positive weekend for Liverpool’s loanees, with goals, assists, two Man of the Match awards and a save heralded as one youngster’s best yet.

 

Latest transfer chat

BORDEAUX, FRANCE - Monday, June 14, 2016: Austria's Marko Arnautovic in action against Hungary during the UEFA Euro 2016 Championship match at Stade de Bordeaux. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)

  • After seemingly failing in their attempts to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, Man United have now agreed a deal to sign Adrien Rabiot from Barcelona, according to Sky Sports.
  • United are also set to increase their offer to sign Marko Arnautovic from Bologna, according to Sky Italy. Just the kind of player they need to add to an already unhappy dressing room!
  • Wolves have agreed a £27.5 million deal to sign Goncalo Guedes from Valencia, while Conor Coady looks set to join Everton on an initial loan deal, according to BBC Sport.

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Adam Lallana‘s Brighton beat Man United at Old Trafford on Sunday and this video of him explaining how they did it is simply brilliant.

No Premier League action tonight, but in the Championship, West Brom are hosting Watford at the Hawthorns if you need something to feed your football fix.

 

