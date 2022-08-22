Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 16, 2014: Liverpool's captain Steven Gerrard celebrates scoring the second goal against Manchester United from the penalty spot by kissing the television camera during the Premiership match at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
QUIZ – 150 seconds to name Liverpool’s 2014 winning squad at Man United

As memorable wins at Old Trafford go, Liverpool’s dominant 3-0 victory under the tutelage of Brendan Rodgers is right up there. But who did he name in his squad on that day in 2014?

The Reds have not always had the run over Man United and Old Trafford, in particular, has not always been a happy hunting ground.

But it most certainly was back in March 2014, with three unanswered goals hitting the back of David de Gea’s net in another convincing victory, as Rodgers’ side pushed for the title.

Three penalties were awarded during the match, two converted, and a red card was also handed out on a memorable day in Manchester.

But of Liverpool’s 18 members of the squad from that day, how many can you remember?

How quick can you name the squad?

