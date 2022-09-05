Another month is here and it is jam-packed, with Liverpool to play five games in the space of 15 days across two different competitions.

The Reds’ start to the season has been a rocky one, with injuries only compounding the results on the pitch that have left Jurgen Klopp‘s side with eight points from a possible 15.

A ruthless 9-0 win over Bournemouth and a dramatic late victory against Newcastle ended the month of August on a high, now it’s time to take that momentum into the month of September.

The Champions League starts this month, with Liverpool playing every midweek and weekend until the first, and only, international break before the winter World Cup.

Here are Liverpool’s key dates for the diary for September, including the first team, women’s and academy fixtures.

September 3 – Everton (A)

The month kicks off with a short trip across Stanley Park to meet Everton, who have yet to record their first league win of the season.

Frank Lampard’s side have drawn three and lost two, scoring a combined three goals in those games to sit 17th in the table with three points.

The Reds enjoyed their last visit to Goodison, winning 4-1 last December – we wouldn’t mind a similar result this time around!

Third kit launch

Liverpool have already released their home and away strip for this season and the third kit is expected to make its public debut early in the month.

There have been various leaks of the design, which is officially described with a colourway of dark atomic teal/rio teal/siren red.

It’s a colour palette that was seen in Liverpool’s pre-match and training kits last season.

September 7 – Napoli (A)

The Champions League campaign starts against a familiar foe in Napoli after Liverpool drew the Italian side in the group stages for the third time in five seasons.

The trip to Napoli has not been fruitful for Klopp’s side in the past, twice finding themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

This is a game that the manager will hope to have a number of first-team players back from injury, though, with Diogo Jota and Thiago next in line for a return.

September 10 – Wolves (H)

It’s then back to Anfield for the first home game of the month, with Wolves the visitors in the second 3pm kickoff of the season – if it’s anything like the first, we’re in for a treat.

Bruno Lage’s side, at the time of writing, are another side without a Premier League victory in five games, amassing just three points thanks to draws against Bournemouth, Newcastle and Fulham.

Wolves have not won at Anfield in the league since 2010, let’s keep it that way.

September 13 – Ajax (H)

The reigning Dutch champions make the trip to Anfield for the second group game in the Champions League, with this the first game the two teams will play in front of a full crowd since 1966.

The group stages in 2020/21 were played behind closed doors due to the pandemic and a night under the Anfield lights will pose a stark contrast.

Ajax have a new manager in Alfred Schreuder following Erik ten Hag’s move to Man United, and will also be without Antony after the winger made the move to Old Trafford this summer.

September 18 – Chelsea (A)

The final game of the month precedes the international break and takes Liverpool to the capital for the first Sunday fixture of the campaign against Raheem Sterling’s Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have been hit and miss in the opening stages having tasted defeat at Leeds and Southampton, while beating both Leicester and Everton, putting the German under early pressure.

It’s a big clash to close out the first stage of the season, at a ground that has been both kind and cruel to Liverpool in recent history.

September 19-27 – International break

It is then time for the first international break of the season and the only one before the World Cup in November, with the Reds to have a number of players jetting off around the world.

Injuries throughout the squad will play a big role in who is available to feature for their country but Klopp could see up to 19 first-team members involved.

Everything will be crossed for those that play for their country to return without issue.

September 24 – LFC Legends vs. Man United

While first-team action will be put on hold during the international window, there is still plenty of football on offer, including the Liverpool Legends against Man United Legends.

The match is the second instalment of the Legends of the North contest, the first of which saw the Reds win 3-1 at Old Trafford back in May.

Sir Kenny Dalglish is the manager and he has the likes of Jerzy Dudek, Martin Skrtel, Xabi Alonso, Robbie Keane, Momo Sissoko, Andriy Voronin and Mark Gonzalez in his squad.

September 25 – Women’s Merseyside derby at Anfield

A huge evening then awaits Matt Beard’s Liverpool Women’s side as they host Everton at Anfield.

It is to be a memorable occasion in their third game back in the Women’s Super League, with the match to be another invaluable showing of women’s football at the club’s spiritual home.

Liverpool Fixtures, September

First Team

Everton (A) – Premier League – Saturday, September 3, 12.30pm

Napoli (A) – Champions League – Wednesday, September 7, 8pm

Wolves (H) – Premier League – Saturday, September 10, 3pm

Ajax (H) – Champions League – Tuesday, September 13, 8pm

Chelsea (A) – Premier League – Sunday, September 18, 4.30pm

Women

Reading (A) – WSL – Sunday, September 11, 2pm

Chelsea (H) – WSL – Sunday, September 25, 6.45pm

Everton (H) – WSL – Sunday, September 25, 6.45pm

U21s

Man United (H) – PL2 – Saturday, September 3, 2pm

Chelsea (A) – PL2 – Saturday, September 10, 12pm

Leicester (A) – PL2 – Saturday, September 17, 5pm

Rochdale (A) – EFL Trophy – Tuesday, September 20, 7pm

U18s

Tottenham (H) – U18 PL Cup – Saturday, Septemer 3, 11am

Napoli (A) – UEFA Youth League – Wednesday, September 7, 1pm

Newcastle (A) – U18 PL – Saturday, September 10, 11am

Ajax (H) – UEFA Youth League – Tuesday, September 13, 3pm

Man City (A) – U18 PL – Saturday, September 17, 11.30am