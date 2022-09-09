9 games you CAN watch this weekend – CL opponents, loanees & old faces

With Liverpool vs. Wolves one of this weekend’s 10 Premier League fixtures to be postponed following the Queen’s death, we’ve picked out nine other matches for you to keep an eye on.

Some fans have questioned the Premier League‘s move to cancel the latest round of matches at such short notice.

It’s a decision that will impact hundreds of thousands of people who have spent money arranging travel and tickets during a financial crisis, as well as small businesses who rely on income from sporting events.

As things stand, it’s unclear when Liverpool’s meeting with Wolves will be played, with this season’s fixture schedule congested enough as it is.

There are, though, a number of matches being played overseas that Liverpool fans may want to keep an eye on, in a desperate attempt to satisfy their football fix. Here, we pick out nine.

Are Napoli really good, or did Liverpool just make them look like it?

Napoli vs. Spezia – Saturday 2pm

Three days after they hit four past Liverpool, Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli will take on Spezia in Serie A.

A victory is likely to see them go top, with league leaders Atalanta not in action until Sunday.

The idea of watching Napoli again may not appeal to everyone, so soon after such a poor Reds’ performance, but it’ll be interesting to see how they fare ahead of our next meeting with them at Anfield on November 1.

What about our other Champions League opponents?

Perfect start. But we want more… ??? pic.twitter.com/wQnQUAnm0E — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) September 7, 2022

Ajax vs. Heerenveen – Saturday 5.45pm | Mola TV

Rangers won’t play this weekend, with all SPFL fixtures also postponed.

However, Ajax, the other team in Group A with Liverpool, will host Heerenveen on Saturday evening.

The departure of former manager Erik ten Hag, as well as players such as Lisandro Martinez, Antony, Sebastien Haller, didn’t seem to have had too much of a negative impact on the Eredivisie champions, when they beat Rangers 4-0 on Wednesday.

Alfred Schreuder’s side are due to travel to Anfield on Tuesday, with Champions League fixtures looking likely to go ahead as things stand.

Watch Sadio Mane, if you can bear it!

Bayern Munich vs. Stuttgart – Saturday 2.30pm

Sadio has enjoyed quite the start to his time at Bayern, with three goals in his first five Bundesliga games, and five in eight in all competitions.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side are third in the Bundesliga, having won three and drawn two games so far this season.

On Saturday afternoon they host Stuttgart, with Mane likely to start up top once again.

Bellingham watch

RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund – Saturday 2.30pm

Alternatively, at the same time, you could watch the player who is likely to be Liverpool’s top transfer target next year – Jude Bellingham.

The midfielder will be looking to follow up a star performance in the Champions League with another against RB Leipzig, who have just appointed new manager Marco Rose, the man who was Bellingham’s manager at Dortmund last season!

Could be an interesting one.

Check in on Origi in Italy

Sampdoria vs. AC Milan – Saturday 7.45pm | BT Sport 1

In comparison to Mane, Divock Origi has endured a slightly more difficult time at his new club.

The legendary ex-Liverpool striker is yet to make his first start or score his first goal for AC Milan.

Could either of those come when the Serie A champions travel to Sampdoria on Saturday night? Possibly.

Taki could be in action, too

Monaco vs. Lyon – Sunday 7.45pm | BT Sport 2

On Sunday evening, Takumi Minamino could feature in the Ligue 1 game of the weekend, when Monaco host Lyon.

The Japan forward has registered one assist in six appearances since leaving Liverpool for around £15 million in the summer transfer window.

How’s Sepp getting on at Schalke?

Schalke vs. Vfl Bochum – Saturday 5.30pm | Sky Sports Football

Last weekend, Sepp van den Berg played his first full 90 minutes for Schalke since joining the Bundesliga club on loan from Liverpool towards the end of the transfer window.

His first game was a 1-1 draw against Stuttgart, and on Saturday evening he’s likely to start his first home game for his new club.

More loanees in action

Lugo vs. Alaves – Saturday 1pm

Anderson Arroyo has featured in three of Alaves’ four LaLiga 2 matches so far this season, and could be set for another start when they take on Lugo on Saturday lunchtime.

The Colombian defender is on his sixth loan move in less than five years, after extending his Liverpool contract in the summer.

What about ‘Billy the kid’?

Hartberg vs. Austria Wien – Sunday 1.30pm | OneFootball

Young centre-back Billy Koumetio has made 10 appearances since his loan to Austria Wien, and could be set for more minutes when they travel to Hartberg on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp has described Koumetio as “a big talent” in the past, and this loan spell could be crucial in determining whether he still has an Anfield future.