Liverpool have confirmed their latest additions to the Champions League squad via List B, with seven youngsters registered ahead of the trip to Napoli.

This week brings the start of the European campaign for Liverpool, with a clash with Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona to come on Wednesday night.

Sunday brought the news that Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had been left out of Jurgen Klopp‘s initial 24-man squad for the group stage, with the pair unable to feature due to long-term injuries.

But ahead of the flight to Naples on Tuesday afternoon, there have been seven new additions to the squad.

They are added to List B, with an unlimited number of players able to be registered before midnight the day before a game if they are born on or after January 1, 2001.

UEFA rules stipulate:

“A player may be registered on List B if he is born on or after 1 January 2001 and since his 15th birthday has been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years, or a total of three consecutive years with a maximum of one loan period to a club from the same association for a period not longer than one year. “Players aged 16 may be registered on List B if they have been registered with the participating club for the previous two years without interruption.”

Previously, that meant Harvey Elliott was required to be registered for List A, as is the case for Stefan Bajcetic this season, but the 19-year-old is now part of the seven-man group on List B.

Curtis Jones has also been registered, along with Harvey Davies, Isaac Mabaya, Luke Chambers and Melkamu Frauendorf following their involvement in pre-season.

Under-21s regular Dominic Corness, 19, completes the group as another option in midfield.

Notably, the likes of Jarell Quansah, James Norris, Layton Stewart and Mateusz Musialowski have not been registered, though they can be added prior to any further group game.

Kaide Gordon and Bobby Clark would have been required to take up a spot on List A, which explains their absence over other names.

Interestingly, Musialowski has not even been included in Liverpool’s 40-man academy squad for the UEFA Youth League, despite the 18-year-old winger being eligible.

It is unlikely that many of those registered on List B will be in the squad against Napoli, though Elliott is in contention to start and Jones should be on the bench.

Liverpool’s Champions League squad in full

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Konate, Matip, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Ramsay

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Milner, Arthur, Bajcetic

Forwards: Salah, Firmino, Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Carvalho

List B: Davies, Mabaya, Chambers, Jones, Elliott, Corness, Frauendorf