Naby Keita left out of Liverpool’s 24-man squad for Champions League

Liverpool’s 24-man squad for the Champions League group stage has been confirmed, but neither Naby Keita nor Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been named.

The Reds commence their European campaign on Wednesday, with a trip to Napoli for their first game in Group A, followed by meetings against Ajax and Rangers.

Jurgen Klopp guided his side to another final last season, only for it to end in heartbreak in Paris and now the Reds have to lay the foundations for another shot at the European Cup.

The club had to name their squad for the group stages by midnight on September 2, and the Reds have named 24 players on List A – and that includes new midfield signing Arthur.

Names on List B – players under the age of 21 with at least two years training with the club – are unlimited and can be confirmed the midnight before any game.

Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are two players that will occupy a spot on List B.

Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho are to make their Champions League bows for the club in the upcoming campaign, while Calvin Ramsay and Stefan Bajcetic will have similar hopes.

Notably, neither Oxlade-Chamberlain or Keita have been named in the 24-man squad as they continue to battle with muscle injuries, and in Klopp’s words will be out “for a while.”

The group stage runs until the start of November and the absence of the pair is as big of a hint that a return is not in the works for a number of months yet.

Confirmed Champions League squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Konate, Matip, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Ramsay

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Milner, Arthur, Bajcetic

Forwards: Salah, Firmino, Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Carvalho

List B: Elliott, Jones

Fan Comments