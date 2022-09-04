Liverpool’s 24-man squad for the Champions League group stage has been named and Naby Keita was a notable absentee, leaving fans with plenty to say upon hearing the news.

Jurgen Klopp will see his side start their European campaign in Napoli on Wednesday, with this the opening game in Group A before clashes with Ajax and Rangers.

Liverpool are not short on injuries despite welcoming back a number of faces over the last week, but a number of those currently sidelined have been named in the 24-man squad.

But unlike Jordan Henderson and Calvin Ramsay, Keita has been omitted from the squad alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Klopp confirmed before the Merseyside derby that the pair will be out “for a while” with respective injuries, and their absences indeed suggest it is still long-term for the duo.

Keita’s name, though, is the one that had fans talking, with many feeling something is not right with his absence from the squad.

Something going on with Naby Keita. Not just the injury. No idea what, but he won't be here next season. — Jordan Chamberlain (@Jordan_AC90) September 4, 2022

Keita being left out of the Champions League squad tells you everything you need to know. — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) September 4, 2022

Something feels off with this Keita situation. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) September 4, 2022

If it was just a normal muscle injury Keita would be in the squad. There are 6 CL games over months. I wish journalists wouldn't skirt around the question and ask Klopp more directly. He only had one tentative question once and Klopp palmed it off. https://t.co/CrjwgPav1R — Red (@TaintlessRed) September 4, 2022

#Keita and #UCL. Doesn’t surprise me. Not sure what’s going on behind the scenes but I get the impression he wants gone. We should let him. Nothing worse than a player who doesn’t want to stay at #LFC. — BootRoomYNWA1892 (@BYnwa1892) September 4, 2022

Big shame with Keita, he finally turned a corner halfway through last season and was vital – he still is whilst we suffer with limited options. Has to go down as a flop unfortunately, not lived up to the hype or the £52m price tag. — ???? (@_shivam99) September 4, 2022

We’ll likely never see Keita play again for LFC. He may be injured but there’s definitely more at play. Really disappointing. The skill is definitely there. You can debate all day as to the reasons why but his LFC career was definitely underwhelming. Time to move on for all. — LFC Canuck ?? (@LFCCanuck) September 4, 2022

No Naby until at least November then… https://t.co/Zc4EuKGcLI — Jack Sear (@JackSear) September 4, 2022

Fair enough – the condensed group stage does make the omission less long term. But I don't agree that these aren't long term injuries. Keita has been out for a few weeks, Ox for over a month. Add 5 weeks on, and they're both out for months. Those are long term injuries. https://t.co/zkMZHLXo1e — Arun (@WookieChew23) September 4, 2022

There's always been rumours about Keita off the pitch, being left out of the CL squad probably proves there's a bigger issue that the club has dodged Such a shame how his career at LFC will end after there was so much potential — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) September 4, 2022

This season’s group stage is condensed to account for the World Cup, running over the course of eight weeks until the start of November.

With Keita absent from the squad, that suggests that Liverpool may not see Keita until after the World Cup as the season takes its break on November 14.

The injury came “out of nothing” on the eve of the Reds’ trip to Old Trafford and now he may be out of action for up to four months for the Reds. Far from ideal is an understatement.