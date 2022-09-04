Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Thursday, July 21, 2022: Liverpool's Naby Keita during a pre-season friendly match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans sense "something feels off" with Naby Keita absent from CL squad  

Liverpool fans sense “something feels off” with Naby Keita absent from CL squad

Liverpool’s 24-man squad for the Champions League group stage has been named and Naby Keita was a notable absentee, leaving fans with plenty to say upon hearing the news.

Jurgen Klopp will see his side start their European campaign in Napoli on Wednesday, with this the opening game in Group A before clashes with Ajax and Rangers.

Liverpool are not short on injuries despite welcoming back a number of faces over the last week, but a number of those currently sidelined have been named in the 24-man squad.

But unlike Jordan Henderson and Calvin Ramsay, Keita has been omitted from the squad alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Klopp confirmed before the Merseyside derby that the pair will be out “for a while” with respective injuries, and their absences indeed suggest it is still long-term for the duo.

Keita’s name, though, is the one that had fans talking, with many feeling something is not right with his absence from the squad.

This season’s group stage is condensed to account for the World Cup, running over the course of eight weeks until the start of November.

With Keita absent from the squad, that suggests that Liverpool may not see Keita until after the World Cup as the season takes its break on November 14.

The injury came “out of nothing” on the eve of the Reds’ trip to Old Trafford and now he may be out of action for up to four months for the Reds. Far from ideal is an understatement.

