Liverpool earned a last-gasp 2-1 win over Newcastle on Wednesday night, with the media hailing Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho‘s impact.

For so long at Anfield it looked as though two more precious points were being dropped in the Premier League, as the Magpies frustrated the home crowd.

Roberto Firmino restored parity after Alexander Isak’s strike, before substitute Carvalho found the net deep in stoppage time, literally the last kick of the ball.

Here’s how the media assessed Liverpool’s remarkable and hard-earned win.

An unforgettable Liverpool win was assessed…

Ian Ladyman of the Daily Mail believes it is “huge moment” in the Reds’ season:

“A melee on the touchline, bedlam in the stands and something between relief and early season ecstasy on the field. Already this feels like a huge moment in Liverpool’s campaign. “Failure to win this game would have left Liverpool seven points behind Manchester City. If Manchester United take anything at all at Leicester tonight, Jurgen Klopp’s team would have been in the bottom half of the Premier League . They would have deserved to be there too, so mundane has so much of their football been this season. “But with 98 minutes on the clock, Liverpool substitute Fabio Carvalho scored from off the underside of the bar following an almighty scramble after a corner and the home team had a victory that may yet propel them upwards. “They will certainly head in to Saturday’s Merseyside derby at Everton in better spirits.”

This Is Anfield‘s Mark Delgado also felt it was an enormous three points:

“The whole atmosphere changed at Anfield in the space of about 10 seconds: fume, rage, bile, frustration – then massive elation. “Such is the impact of a late winning goal, Carvalho’s second in a few days off the bench. It’s far from convincing overall, as we’ve mentioned, but getting the points on the board was still key given we’ve got a much harder run now starting up. […] “These two wins at home should be a momentum shift for the season to kickstart.”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher couldn’t help but mock Newcastle‘s time-wasting antics on Twitter:

That’s Karma that for all the time wasting!

Harvey Elliott outstanding & brilliant cameo again from Carvalho!!

Phil McNulty of BBC Sport felt Liverpool’s penchant for late Anfield drama came to the fore:

“Liverpool have a long history of late Anfield winners and this was another one to add to the list as victory was snatched from a disappointing draw. “Klopp’s side struggled to mount any momentum in the face of Newcastle‘s stubborn resistance, as well as what the Liverpool bench and Anfield regarded as blatant time-wasting tactics. […] “It may only be five games into the season but it was enough for Klopp to bring out his trademark fist pumps in front of the Kop.”

Elliott and Carvalho received richly-deserved praise…

Goal‘s Neil Jones thought Elliott was a star performer throughout the night:

“Talk about taking responsibility. Talk about a young footballer playing with maturity and composure beyond his years. Talk about a proper talent, a special player. “As Liverpool’s senior men toiled here, it was the 19-year-old who stepped up and got his side going. Elliott’s touch, positivity and intent stood out a mile amid the Anfield floodlights. “He was the one who believed, the one who found the right pass with the right pace on it, and who rose to the challenge when Klopp needed him. “Whatever Liverpool’s midfield problems – and they definitely have some, on this evidence – he is not one of them.”

The Independent‘s Richard Jolly paid special attention to Liverpool’s match-winner:

“The clock had ticked into the 98th minute. It was so late that it felt Divock Origi territory, except there is no Origi at Anfield any more. But if there was a vacancy for a new supersub, perhaps Fabio Carvalho is filling it. […] “It was taken beautifully, Carvalho celebrating his 20th birthday the previous day by swivelling to volley in after a bout of penalty-box pinball. “The ball had come via Mohamed Salah’s shoulder but the sweetest touch came from the summer signing and Liverpool, not for the first time in Klopp’s reign, proved experts in escapology. For the eighth time in nine league games they trailed. They conjured a comeback victory against a hugely impressive Newcastle side. “In the process, Carvalho upstaged even Alexander Isak.”

Jason Burt of the Telegraph heaped praise on Carvalho’s opening month or so in a Liverpool shirt:

“If there has been one shining hope for Liverpool in what has been a frustrating start to the season then it has been the arrival of Fabio Carvalho, and so the 20-year-old wrote his name into Anfield history with the late, late goal that will surely fire their campaign. “Just as it appeared Liverpool would be consigned to a draw that would have left them worryingly adrift of Arsenal and Manchester City, Carvalho, on as a substitute, hooked the ball home from the game’s last corner as it pinged around and Newcastle United desperately attempted, and failed, to clear. […] “In the end it was a superb rearguard defence from Newcastle before Carvalho snatched the points.”

It wasn’t all positives, however, as some individuals struggled…

In his post-match player ratings, TIA‘s James Nalton was critical of another ineffective showing from Jordan Henderson:

“A chip over the Newcastle defence for Diaz early on gave a glimpse that the captain could bring some much-needed creativity to the team, but this wasn’t always the case. “He failed to spot a couple of teammate runs, which the crowd Anfield did spot and groaned when the pass wasn’t made. “Managed to get a foot in the buildup to Newcastle‘s goal, but if anything it helped open the gap for Sean Longstaff to play the pass.”

Finally, Jones bemoaned the continued iffy form of Fabinho: