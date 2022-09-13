QUIZ – How quick can you name Liverpool’s last 2 squads vs. Ajax?

Liverpool and Ajax meet in the group stages of the Champions League for the second time in three seasons, and the Reds’ squads back in 2020/21 look a little different to what awaits in 2022/23.

The Reds faced Ajax in 2020 and inflicted a 1-0 defeat in both the home and away ties, with Jurgen Klopp‘s men topping Group D while the Dutch side dropped into the Europa League.

Two years later and the two teams again meet in the group stages, but things look a little different personnel-wise and with respect to the environment in which the games are to be played.

Six Liverpool players involved in both group games back in 2020 have left Anfield permanently, while the games this time around are to be played in front of a full crowd instead of behind closed doors.

Injuries forced Klopp’s hands in both meetings with the Dutch side two years ago and he named a total of 24 different players in his matchday squad for those two wins over Ajax, think you can name them all?

5 minutes to name the 24 different players!

