Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, July 31, 2022: Liverpool players line-up for a team group photograph before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and RC Strasbourg Alsace at Anfield. Back row L-R: Joe Gomez, Stefan Bajcetic, goalkeeper Harvey Davies, Ibrahima Konaté, Isaac Mabaya, Fabio Carvalho. Front row L-R: Harvey Elliott, Tyler Morton, James Milner, Luke Chambers, Melkamu Frauendorf. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Tyler Morton earns first England U21 call-up to reunite with Harvey Elliott

Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton, who is enjoying an impressive start to his time in the Championship with Blackburn, will join Harvey Elliott in the England under-21 squad this month.

The 19-year-old has appeared in all of Blackburn’s matches in all competitions so far this season, after Jurgen Klopp made the decision to loan him out for the 2022/23 campaign.

Blackburn sit seventh in the Championship heading into the September international break, with Morton starting their last five league matches.

And his impressive individual form has led to international recognition, with news emerging on Sunday evening that Morton is set to join up with England under-21s for their matches with Italy and Germany this month.

The call-up will see Morton reunited with fellow Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, who is also part of Lee Carsley’s latest squad.

2JNBJ5H Blackburn Rovers' Tyler Morton during the Carabao Cup, first round match at Ewood Park, Blackburn. Picture date: Wednesday August 10, 2022.

Morton had initially only been on the standby list, but has now been given the green light to join up with the squad this week.

In total, there are 12 members of Klopp’s first team squad who have been called up for international duty this month.

The Wallasey-born midfielder has previously represented England at under-20s level, making his debut for them against Portugal last November, before featuring for them against Poland and Germany in March.

He broke into the Liverpool first-team set up last season, making six starts, including two in the Champions League and one in the league clash against Tottenham last December.

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - Wednesday, July 27, 2022: Liverpool's Tyler Morton during a pre-season friendly between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Having been used in the No. 6 role in most of his outings for the first team last season, Klopp made clear earlier this summer that he sees the more advanced No. 8 role as Morton’s best position for the future.

In Blackburn’s League Cup clash against Bradford City last month, Morton impressed in an unfamiliar role as a centre-back, but has been used in midfield in all of Rovers’ other matches.

Morton was part of Liverpool’s pre-season preparations for the current campaign, before it was decided he would benefit from regular games in the Championship.

And given his international recognition, that decision certainly seems to be paying off.

Go ‘ed Tyler!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments