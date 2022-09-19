Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton, who is enjoying an impressive start to his time in the Championship with Blackburn, will join Harvey Elliott in the England under-21 squad this month.

The 19-year-old has appeared in all of Blackburn’s matches in all competitions so far this season, after Jurgen Klopp made the decision to loan him out for the 2022/23 campaign.

Blackburn sit seventh in the Championship heading into the September international break, with Morton starting their last five league matches.

And his impressive individual form has led to international recognition, with news emerging on Sunday evening that Morton is set to join up with England under-21s for their matches with Italy and Germany this month.

The call-up will see Morton reunited with fellow Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, who is also part of Lee Carsley’s latest squad.

Morton had initially only been on the standby list, but has now been given the green light to join up with the squad this week.

In total, there are 12 members of Klopp’s first team squad who have been called up for international duty this month.

The Wallasey-born midfielder has previously represented England at under-20s level, making his debut for them against Portugal last November, before featuring for them against Poland and Germany in March.

He broke into the Liverpool first-team set up last season, making six starts, including two in the Champions League and one in the league clash against Tottenham last December.

Having been used in the No. 6 role in most of his outings for the first team last season, Klopp made clear earlier this summer that he sees the more advanced No. 8 role as Morton’s best position for the future.

In Blackburn’s League Cup clash against Bradford City last month, Morton impressed in an unfamiliar role as a centre-back, but has been used in midfield in all of Rovers’ other matches.

Morton was part of Liverpool’s pre-season preparations for the current campaign, before it was decided he would benefit from regular games in the Championship.

And given his international recognition, that decision certainly seems to be paying off.

Go ‘ed Tyler!