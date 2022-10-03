Jurgen Klopp had 26 players in his squad for training on Monday, with Liverpool in good shape as they look to revive their fortunes against Rangers.

After the boost of a late 2-1 win over Ajax, the Reds suffered another collapse as they drew 3-3 with Brighton after their return from the international break.

Klopp blamed the issue partly on a lack of rhythm following two postponed Premier League games, but there are more fundamental problems to address throughout his squad.

Much of his work will come in rare hours on the training pitch, including an open session in front of the cameras on Monday evening.

Liverpool take on Rangers in their third game of Group A on Tuesday night, serving as the first-ever competitive meeting between the two giants of English and Scottish football.

There are likely to be changes to the side that were held by Brighton, with potential alterations in defence, midfield and attack.

Ibrahima Konate will be hoping to be involved for the first time this season, with the Frenchman part of the 26-man squad at the AXA Training Centre, while Caoimhin Kelleher and Calvin Ramsay could also join him.

Darwin Nunez could push for a first Anfield start, having only featured from the bench in the last three games, but the Uruguayan faces strong competition from Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.

Thiago is among those almost guaranteed a place, with less certainty over the roles of Fabinho and Harvey Elliott alongside him.

In defence, Kostas Tsimikas will be required again, with Andy Robertson still absent along with Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

While it is unlikely that Konate takes over from Joel Matip at centre-back, there is a debate to be held over whether Trent Alexander-Arnold is retained at right-back amid a shaky run of form, with Joe Gomez able to step in.

Despite their issues on the pitch, the group remained positive as they were put through their paces, with smiles on their faces as they took in a series of fitness drills.

Liverpool squad in training on Monday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Ramsay

Midfielders: Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Arthur, Elliott, Bajcetic

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Firmino, Jota, Nunez, Carvalho