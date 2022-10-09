Alisson and Roberto Firmino have a chance to set club records as Liverpool visit Arsenal, having not conceded to the Gunners for over 10 hours.

Since 2000, Liverpool have only kept five clean sheets at Arsenal in 27 visits in league and cup, but three have come in the last three visits.

In fact, they have kept six clean sheets in a row against Arsenal in all games, not conceding in 605 minutes since Alexandre Lacazette scored at Anfield in the league in September 2020.

They seek to keep a third successive clean sheet at Arsenal for the third time in their history – 1972-73 and 1997-2000 being the others.

A clean sheet will see them set a new club record of seven in a row against the Gunners in all competitions.

Goal records

Should he score, Roberto Firmino will become the Reds’ highest league scorer against Arsenal in history. It would be his 10th.

Firmino has scored nine goals in 14 league games against Arsenal, his most productive opponent.

Only Robbie Fowler has scored as many Premier League goals in this fixture, while Jack Parkinson and Gordon Hodgson also netted nine times against Arsenal across all league competitions.

Liverpool are two goals short of recording 300 against Arsenal in all league encounters, and if they score three they will bring up 100 goals at Arsenal in the league.

Diogo Jota could become the first Liverpool player ever to score in five successive league games against the Gunners.

Expecting goals

A total of 175 goals have been scored in all Premier League meetings between Liverpool and Arsenal – the most in any Liverpool fixture in the competition, Tottenham next with 172.

There has been only one goalless draw in the last 46 league encounters – at the Emirates in 2015.

Fifty-five goals have been scored in the last 13 league meetings with Liverpool’s share being 39.

The Reds have scored three or more in 10 of the last 13 league clashes home and away.

Progress for Kostas

Kostas Tsimikas could start a fourth consecutive game for the first time in his Liverpool career.

Jordan Henderson is in line to make his 550th career club appearance.

Joe Gomez is one game short of recording 150 for Liverpool in all games.

Jesus vs. Milner

In the win against Tottenham last weekend Gabriel Jesus scored in a 51st Premier League game without losing.

The only man who has scored in more without being on the losing side is James Milner (54).

Today’s referee

Michael Oliver has refereed a fixture between these teams seven times – Arsenal have never won (three draws, four defeats).

He has sent an Arsenal player off in each of their last two outings with him in charge – most recently Gabriel Martinelli, at Wolves last February, a month after red-carding Granit Xhaka in the League Cup at Anfield.

This season’s scorers

Arsenal: Jesus 5, Martinelli 3, Odegaard 3, Nketiah 2, Saliba 2, Vieira 2, Xhaka 2, Gabriel 1, Holding 1, Marquinhos 1, Partey 1, Saka 1, own goals 1

Liverpool: Firmino 5, Salah 5, Diaz 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Carvalho 2, Nunez 2, own goals 2, Elliott 1, Matip 1, Van Dijk 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).