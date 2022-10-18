After ridiculous claims from Man City that Jurgen Klopp was “borderline xenophobic” in his words on spending power, the manager has hit back.

It is remarkable that, of all the things that the media could focus on, Klopp’s comments on three clubs who “can do what they want financially” have stayed in the headlines.

Coming prior to Sunday’s 1-0 win over Man City, the Liverpool manager referenced the financial disparity between City, Newcastle, Paris Saint-Germain and the rest of football.

And after an eventful clash at Anfield that saw both clubs lodge complaints over the actions of opposing fans, a City source described Klopp’s words as “borderline xenophobic.”

After gaining traction elsewhere, the Times removed the phrase from their report, but that was almost certainly a means of avoiding agitation themselves, rather than intervention from the Manchester club.

The accusation was put to Klopp in his pre-West Ham press conference on Tuesday, and he labelled it “miles away from my personality.”

“I don’t feel, in this specific case, hit at all,” he said.

“I know myself, and you cannot hit me with something that is miles away from my personality.

“If I would be like this, I would hate myself.

“How I said, a lot of times in my life I said things and they were a little bit open for misunderstanding, I know that.

“Not intentionally, it just happens. You say something and then later you realise, ‘oh my god, that could be misunderstood like this’.

“But this is not one of these moments. It was not.”

The Mirror‘s David Maddock, whose line of questioning prompted Klopp’s defence, went on to reference the baffling stance many other media outlets having taken.

In a tribal sport such as football, the impact of sportswashing is glaringly obvious, with many pro-City journalists taking it as an opportunity to side against Klopp.

“Obviously not all of you journalists see the same way, chief writers, some see it differently,” the manager replied.

“It’s an open world, obviously, so you can have different views. That’s how it is. Nothing to say.”