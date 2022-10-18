After ruling Diogo Jota out for “months” with a serious calf injury, Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the fitness of seven other Liverpool players.

The Reds saw Jota add to their list of long-term injuries on Sunday as he pulled up late into the 1-0 victory over Man City at Anfield.

In his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, the manager then confirmed it is “very sad news” for the forward, who will not only miss the World Cup but is expected to be out for “months.”

That presents another concern for Klopp as he prepares his side for the visit of West Ham on Wednesday, but there was more positive news elsewhere.

Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate and Calvin Ramsay are all closing in on a return, though Joel Matip and Luis Diaz face longer out.

“I think all the other players who started the game are available again,” Klopp told reporters.

Curtis Jones

“Curtis was on the bench, it was clear we would not bring him on, we just had space and he’s in training.

“[He] looks really good in training, but needs further training until he’s really available.

“He could be a step closer now after two days, but didn’t train yesterday, so maybe half a step closer.”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

“Oxlade is getting closer, now yesterday full team training but that needs time.

“He was out for a while and now we have to make sure he can put all the sessions in his legs.”

Naby Keita

“Naby is now in parts of team training, so slightly different.”

Ibrahima Konate

“Ibou not in team training yet, but we knew before it would not be that long. He would in the end be out for maybe 10 days until he can start training again.

“When was it? Rangers, huh? So tomorrow is a week and then maybe Saturday, whenever, he is back in training.

“He was not long out, so if he can train fully, he is available.”

Joel Matip and Luis Diaz

“Joel is still a little bit away, and of course Luis as well, not even close to team training.”

Calvin Ramsay

“Calvin is completely back in team training.

“He had a little setback where he got a hit on the ankle so we had to keep him out, but now I think he’s ready to play U21s at the weekend, which would be absolutely great.”