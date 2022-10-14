In Friday’s Liverpool news round up, a key player was not pictured in training as the Reds prepare to host Man City on Sunday, while Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s chances of being included in England’s World Cup squad could have been boosted.

Konate an injury worry?

As Liverpool trained at the AXA on Friday, one key player appeared to be absent.

Ibrahima Konate was nowhere to be seen in any of the images from the session, which has led to concerns over his availability ahead of this weekend’s clash with the Premier League champions.

Jurgen Klopp was noticeably coy on the injury situation in his pre-match press conference, claiming he was yet to find out who would be available, without naming any names.

Having only recently returned from a knee injury that his kept him out of action since the end of July, Konate made his first start of the season against Rangers on Wednesday, completing 78 minutes, having come off the bench against Arsenal.

It was assumed that his withdrawal at Ibrox was just a case of Klopp managing the Frenchman’s workload, but his absence from Friday’s session has led to concerns that he may have picked up another injury.

However, it’s worth pointing out that Thiago missed last Friday’s session ahead of the Reds’ clash with Arsenal, before playing the full 90 minutes at the Emirates two days later.

With Joel Matip also sidelined, Konate’s absence would likely mean that James Milner would have to play at right-back against City, with Joe Gomez alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the defence.

Let’s hope this is just another case of the club protecting an important player during a hectic period of the season.

3 things today: Are the World Cup stars aligning for Trent?

Alexander-Arnold‘s chances of making England’s squad for the World Cup look to have increased today, amid news that Chelsea‘s Reece James may miss the tournament with a knee injury. Alexander-Arnold and Walker are also injured at present.

Mateusz Musialowski was among six youngsters involved in Friday’s session at the AXA, with a full list of the players who took part here.

Fabio Carvalho is one of only two Premier League players on the final 20-man shortlist for the Golden Boy award, it has been revealed.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Klopp’s comments on Mohamed Salah‘s position is one of five things we’ve picked out from his pre-Man City press conference on Friday.

Having previously cast doubt over Erling Haaland’s fitness ahead of Man City‘s trip to Liverpool, Pep Guardiola has now confirmed he is available.

Roberto Firmino is enjoying his best-ever start to a season in front of goal, but Klopp wants the Liverpool striker to “spread the goals” more.

Latest chat from elsewhere

2018 World Cup winner N’Golo Kante is not expected to recover from injury in time for this year’s tournament, according to L’Equipe.

Wolves are in talks to reappoint Nuno Espirito Santo as manager after the departure of Bruno Lage, according to The Athletic.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed that Joe Shields is leaving the club to take over as director of recruitment at Chelsea. He was there just two months!

Video of the day and match of the night

Not sure we’ll ever get tired of watching Salah’s hat-trick at Ibrox…

Friday night action in the Premier League as Brentford host Brighton at 8pm (BST).

