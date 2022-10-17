★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 16, 2022: Liverpool's match-winning goal-scorer Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates with Kostas Tsimikas after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

Liverpool deliver firm “This Is Anfield” reminder with “outstanding” show of fight

There was no glossing over the power of Anfield from Liverpool players, with the performance of the season on the pitch matched by the fervour in the stands.

Man City arrived on Merseyside 13 points ahead of the Reds having dropped points on just two occasions compared to Liverpool’s six.

But after Jurgen Klopp called on the spirit of turning “doubters into believers” following a staggering start to the season, the players and fans responded in kind.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 16, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Anfield was at its devastating best and the performance on the pitch was full of intensity, relentlessness and desire for the full 90, something that has been lacking so far this season.

James Milner spoke of his admiration for the fans, Alisson‘s assist and Salah’s finish and he was not alone. Speaking to Viaplay, the No. 7 said:

“It was definitely enjoyable, obviously when you get the right result, but the atmosphere was absolutely outstanding, as it always is when we need the fans and they got right behind us and got us over the line.

“A fantastic team performance and the atmosphere was outstanding and that really helped us.

“I thought defensively as a team we were outstanding. Obviously, the goal comes from a great clearance from Ali, well pass actually, clearance is a bit disrespectful, to be honest.

“We know how good he is, it was a great ball from Ali, great vision and great strength and finish from Mo.”

Feet remained firmly on the ground after the win but the “fight” and “incredible” Anfield atmosphere was not lost on Klopp’s players:

Anfield has another opportunity to come to the fore again when West Ham visit on Wednesday night.

A victory would take Liverpool seven points behind Man City in second spot and 11 from leaders Arsenal, not too bad at all considering the stutterting start to the campaign.

But the job is not going to get done itself and Klopp’s side will need to harness the same intensity if they are to win back to back league games for only the second time this season.

