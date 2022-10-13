Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Liverpool’s 9 biggest Champions League wins – with 2 teams featuring twice!

Liverpool recorded one of their biggest-ever wins in the Champions League when they thrashed Rangers 7-1 on Wednesday night. Here’s a look at the Reds’ other biggest wins in the competition.

Liverpool’s record-ever win in European competition remains the 11-0 win against Stromsgodset in 1974 – indeed, that’s the club’s biggest-ever win in any competition.

Behind that is a 10-0 against Dundalk in 1969 and a 10-1 against Oulun Palloseura in 1980.

Since the Champions League‘s introduction in 1992, most of the big wins have arrived under Jurgen Klopp‘s tenure, including two in the same group stage in 2017!

A couple of teams feature more than once here!

 

8-0 vs. Bestikas (H) – 2007

Yossi Benayoun celebrates his hat-trick against Besiktas during their Champions League Group A soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, November 6, 2007. REUTERS/Phil Noble (BRITAIN)

This remains the now joint-highest win in Champions League history, following Real Madrid’s win of the same scoreline vs. Malmo in 2015.

In 2007 Rafa Benitez’s side ran riot at Anfield against Besiktas, scoring six in the second half.

Yossi Benayoun hit a hat trick, Peter Crouch bagged two, Steven Gerrard smashed one in after a superb backheel assist from Andriy Voronin, and Ryan Babel scored with a backheel flick too! Liquid football.

 

7-0 vs. Spartak Moscow (H) – 2017

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 6, 2017: Liverpool's captain Philippe Coutinho Correia celebrates scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between Liverpool FC and FC Spartak Moscow at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A season that ended with the Reds in their first European Cup final in 11 years, three of the wins featured here arrived in the 2017/18 season.

This one, at home to Spartak Moscow, saw the captain on the night, Philippe Coutinho, bag a hat-trick.

Liverpool’s famed front three of Sadio Mane (two), Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah hit the rest.

 

7-0 vs. Maribor (A) – 2017

MARIBOR, SLOVENIA - Tuesday, October 17, 2017: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring the fifth goal during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between NK Maribor and Liverpool at the Stadion Ljudski vrt. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

That same group stage in 2017/18 saw the Reds travel to lowly Maribor in Slovenia. Firmino and Salah both bagged a couple, Coutinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold with the rest.

This was a team about to hit their prime, with an average of 25 years.

 

7-1 vs. Rangers (A) – 2022

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Wednesday, October 12, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (R) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC at Ibrox Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The night that saw Mohamed Salah into the history books yet again, this time netting the quickest hat-trick in Champions League history at six minutes and 12 seconds.

The Egyptian only had nine touches from the bench, scoring three times.

Again, Firmino bagged two for himself, plus Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott.

 

5-0 vs. Spartak Moscow (H) – 2002

Emile Heskey celebrates scoring Liverpool's 1st goal against Spartak Moscow, during their Champions League, 2002 (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Liverpool have played Spartak Moscow six times in their history and two of those six games have resulted in the Reds’ biggest wins in the Champions League.

This one, in 2002, saw Emile Heskey grab a brace for Gerard Houllier’s side who exited the competition at the first group stage and went into the UEFA Cup.

Bruno Cheyrou, Salif Diao and Sami Hyypia were the other scorers for the Reds.

 

5-0 vs. FC Haka (A) – 2001

Michael Owen - Liverpool celebrates 1 of his 3 goals against Spartak Moscow (Image: Action Images / Peter Ford)

Liverpool’s first hat-trick in the Champions League arrived in their first ever game in the competition, in 2001. Not a bad start!

It was scored by Michael Owen in the year he won the Ballon d’Or.

Heskey and Hyypia added the others in what was an exciting Liverpool line up brimming with potential after lifting the UEFA Cup the previous season as part of a cup treble.

 

5-0 vs. Atalanta (A) – 2020

BERGAMO, ITALY - Tuesday, November 3, 2020: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (R) celebrates with team-mate captain Jordan Henderson after scoring the fifth goal, completing his hat-trick, during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Atalanta BC and Liverpool FC at the Stadio di Bergamo. (Pic by Simone Arveda/Propaganda)

A game played during the pandemic, behind closed doors, saw Diogo Jota join the illustrious list of Liverpool players scoring a treble in Europe.

The Portuguese was on the scoresheet alongside Salah and Mane.

 

5-0 vs. FC Porto (A) – 2018

PORTO, PORTUGAL - Wednesday, February 14, 2018: Liverpool's hat-trick hero Sadio Mane celebrates after the 5-0 victory over FC Porto during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st leg match between FC Porto and Liverpool FC on Valentine's Day at the Estádio do Dragão. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Having won 7-0 twice in the 2017/18 group stage, Liverpool began the knockout stages with a 5-0 thrasing of Porto in 2018.

The Estadio da Dragao has been a happy hunting ground for Klopp’s side, with Mane bagging a hat-trick on this occasion, plus Salah and Firmino with one each. Liverpool’s famed front three were at their absolute best here.

 

5-1 vs. FC Porto (A) – 2021

PORTO, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, September 28, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 2 game between FC Porto and Liverpool FC at the Estádio do Dragão. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool returned to Estadio da Dragao in 2021, having won 5-0 in 2018 and 4-1 in 2019.

And so another rout ensued and again Liverpool’s front three shared the goals: this time Salah and Firmino with two each and Mane with one.

The Reds have won big in Porto in each of the last three seasons that they’ve reached the Champions League final.

 

And the rest…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 10, 2009: Liverpool's captain Steven Gerrard MBE celebrates scoring the third goal, his second, against Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League First Knockout Round 2nd Leg match at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

By the same margin of win, there’s also been 4-0 wins against Toulouse (2007), Marseille (2007), Real Madrid (2009), Red Star Belgrade (2019), and Barcelona (2019).

Some of them are pretty memorable, eh!

