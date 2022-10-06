Liverpool’s attentions have now turned to Arsenal and Harvey Elliott has identified an area for improvement while the women’s side handed out a first professional contract to an up-and-coming defender.

Salah’s positioning

Mohamed Salah has scored five goals this season and has readily seen his position questioned for being too wide and too far away from the penalty area.

It’s a point Jurgen Klopp has disputed, but when Liverpool aren’t playing at their best he concedes it’s a position the No. 11 takes up when movement is “static.”

“Now, so the position [has] not really changed and what he has to do hasn’t changed. It’s just how it always was, when we don’t play our best football, then we have been too static,” Klopp told Sony Sports Network.

“That means when we are static, it’s a bit more often outside wide [position].

“There are always moments where we have to be outside wide, but we need him as well, because the goal is a bit more central, you need to be there as well.

“And so the observation is not wrong. But we work on flexibility in that area as well.”

The win at Rangers saw Klopp change the system to 4-4-2 and Salah was appreciative of the new “offensive formation” that “created many chances,” including three set up by the No. 11, who scored and had five shots himself.

Liverpool are at their best when Salah can slide into the box and cause chaos for the opposition but it works in tandem with how the team are performing alongside him.

3 things today: Anfield forever?

Ibrahima Konate can see himself playing out his career at Liverpool, a club that has “everything” and “magnificent supporters” – can’t wait to have him back on the pitch!

Trent Alexander-Arnold and his prospects for England’s World Cup squad will stay in the headlines and Kyle Walker’s groin injury could have an impact on Gareth Southgate’s selection.

And Harvey Elliott has revealed he has had chats with Klopp and the coaches to help improve his defending, a part of his game he acknowledged “will take a while to master.”

Latest Liverpool FC news

Athur was a notable absentee from the squad against Rangers, but was it due to illness, fitness or just being out of favour?

Defender Hannah Silcock has signed her first professional contract with Liverpool Women, the 18-year-old has been with the club since the age of eight.

Relatives of Hillsborough victims have been left ‘appalled‘ by the Home Office after not being informed about a review into pathology failings at the original inquest.

Latest chat from elsewhere

All #PL matches between October 8-16 will be dedicated to #NoRoomForRacism. Players will take the knee ahead of kick-off before all 20 fixtures during this period to show their unity against all forms of racism. ?? https://t.co/vfyb3kUvqA pic.twitter.com/e3isL4mKp8 — Premier League (@premierleague) October 6, 2022

Premier League players will take a knee over the next two matchdays as part of an anti-discrimination campaign, ‘No Room for Racism’.

Xabi Alonso has detailed his “dominant” philosophy after taking his first senior managerial role with Bayer Leverkusen. It will be interesting to see how he gets on!

Conor Coady is currently on loan at Everton but they have an option to sign the defender for £4.5 million next summer – unusual savvy business from the Blues.

Tweet of the day and match of the night

I’ll take more of the same on Sunday, please!

A top pass from @Thiago6 to find @DiogoJota18, who opened the scoring in #ARSLIV last season ? pic.twitter.com/a5gFVRFMDe — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 6, 2022

Our opponents on Sunday are in action at the Emirates tonight, Bodo/Glimt are the visitors for the 8pm kickoff in the Europa League – one to keep an eye on.