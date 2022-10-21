On the eve of Liverpool’s trip to Nottingham Forest, Jurgen Klopp still doesn’t know if he can be on the touchline, while there was mixed news on the injury front.

“We will wait like a good wife waits for her husband in prison”

It’s a line we’ve heard from Klopp in the years gone by after serious injuries to his players and it is no different for Diogo Jota with his calf, which doesn’t paint a pretty picture.

The No. 20 is to be sidelined for a number of months after pulling up late in the win over Man City, ending his World Cup dreams and leaving him unavailable to Liverpool for the foreseeable.

On crutches and with all focus on his rehab, Klopp has spoken of how he had to give Jota a hug when he saw him on Thursday before dusting off one of his well-used lines.

“When I saw him yesterday on crutches and he wanted to shake my hand, I had to give him a hug,” Klopp told the club’s official website.

“I said, ‘It’s more for me than for you, to be honest’ because it’s a shame, the whole thing: how it happened, that it happened, when it happened, all these kind of things.

“But he is incredibly strong, it’s unbelievable. He is a role model in that.

“So, it will take time and we have to give him time but like I said previously in different situations, we will wait for him like a good wife waits for her husband in prison.”

A clear indication, if his past use of the phrase is anything to go by, that’s it’s a long layoff.

In other injury news, Ibrahima Konate and Naby Keita are to be involved in full team training from Monday on, with a plan for some extended training for the latter having not played since the Community Shield.

There’s also to be a wait to see if Darwin Nunez is fit for the trip to Forest after a hamstring complaint in midweek, fingers crossed!

3 things today: Apologies or non-apologies?

? Pep Guardiola has offered a half-hearted apology for Hillsborough chants from Man City fans. "I didn't hear the chant. If it happened, I'm so sorry. It does not what we are as a team, as a club. "?? ???? ????????." pic.twitter.com/uUelmROBn5 — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) October 21, 2022

Man City finally apologise for Hillsborough chants at Anfield but only in form of a private email, while Pep Guardiola offered a half-hearted attempt.

Steven Gerrard has been backed by Klopp to bounce back after his dismissal from the top job at Aston Villa.

And Klopp is unsure if he will be banned from the touchline at Nottingham Forest, but at this moment in time “expects to be on the bench.”

Latest Liverpool FC news

Despite numerous reports stating otherwise, Nunez is NOT the fastest player in Premier League history, here’s the story.

Liverpool have been named alongside Man United and Chelsea as teams who ‘lead the race‘ for Frenkie de Jong – a race full of plenty of ifs, buts and maybes.

The manager has also admitted Liverpool’s switch to 4-4-2 came after the stale reaction to long-standing 4-3-3 system.

Latest chat from elsewhere

Newcastle United will play and train in Saudi Arabia this December during the World Cup, did somebody say sportwashing?

Romelu Lukaku has rightly hit out at the S*n for falsey identifying him and making accusations regarding his health and fitness choices. They’re utterly shameless.

Jamie Carragher has revealed he was told by Man City he couldn’t interview David Silva because he ‘wears red pom poms’ – what a strange club they are…

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Brilliant, simply brilliant.

The internet is too quick. ?? pic.twitter.com/lx47ZEOz4t — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) October 20, 2022

There’s no Premier League action tonight but Juventus host Empoli in Serie A (7.45pm) and it’s Ipswich vs. Derby in the Champioship (8pm) – the Reds meet Derby in the League Cup in November.

Enjoy your weekend, Reds!