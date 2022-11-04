News of an imminent new club doctor appointment as well as an encouraging report on Liverpool’s pursuit of Jude Bellingham both feature in today’s round up.

Club doctor vacancy to be filled

In a season where Liverpool have struggled for any kind of consistency, their persistent injury problems certainly haven’t helped.

Indeed, there are only a handful of Jurgen Klopp‘s players who have yet to find themselves in the treatment room at some point this season, with James Milner, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, Arthur, Naby Keita and Kaide Gordon all currently out of action.

Following Liverpool’s pre-season tour of Asia, previous club doctor Jim Moxon resigned from his role, a decision that is said to have caught other members of staff off guard.

Moxon is yet to have been replaced, and why the club insist his resignation has not contributed to their injury problems this season, it certainly won’t have helped.

According to The Athletic‘s James Pearce, the club are now finally close to replacing him.

Pearce says the club used a recruitment agency to help “assemble a shortlist,” with the Reds now “close” to making an external appointment.

Whether that coincides with better luck on the injury front remains to be seen, but it certainly can’t be a bad thing!

3 things today: Reds “lead” Bellingham chase

Jude Bellingham continues to be strongly linked with the Reds, and ESPN have today claimed that Liverpool are the club “leading the chase” to sign the midfielder, having forged “a close relationship” with the player’s camp. Fingers crossed!

Liverpool’s home kit for 2023/24 may have already been leaked, with a reliable source for kit news sharing an early prototype of the next season’s Nike shirt, which is a throwback to 1999.

Naby Keita was again absent from Liverpool training on Friday, but there are no fresh injury concerns for the Reds ahead of Sunday’s trip to Tottenham.

