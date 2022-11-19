On the eve of the World Cup, Alisson, Fabinho and Darwin Nunez were all pictured making their way to Qatar on Monday, with Liverpool’s other representatives already settling into their training bases.

The tournament gets underway on Sunday, with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador. The first involvement for Liverpool’s players will come on Monday, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson in line to feature for England against Iran, and Virgil van Dijk to captain Netherlands against Senegal.

All three of those players, as well as France’s Ibrahima Konate, arrived in Qatar with their nations earlier this week, and have spent the last few days adjusting to their new surroundings.

Brazil and Uruguay won’t get their group stage campaigns underway until Thursday, with both beginning their preparations for the tournament in other countries this week.

Tite’s side were based at Juventus’ training camp in Turin, while Darwin Nunez and his Uruguay teammates have been in Dubai. On Saturday, though, both squads made their way to Qatar.

Alisson and Fabinho both shared images on social media as the Brazil squad prepared for take off.

Nunez, meanwhile, touched down in Qatar earlier in the day, posting the words “Uruguay in the house” in a tweet.

Before they made their way there, the Uruguay squad met some Formula One stars in Dubai on Friday, with Nunez pictured together with Fernando Alonso.

Uruguay en la casa ??? pic.twitter.com/LrZN5pTYXc — Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) November 19, 2022

Meanwhile, in Qatar, Konate has been enjoying his pre-tournament photo shoot, with reports suggesting he could be set to start France’s opener against Australia on Tuesday.

Van Dijk has partaken in media duties of his own in recent days, as he prepares to lead Netherlands at his first-ever World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold and Henderson were all smiles in England’s training session on Saturday, with no indication at this stage as to whether either could be in line to start against Iran.

Roberto Firmino, Thiago and several Liverpool players who aren’t at the tournament have been pictured enjoying a mid-season holiday in recent days.

Let’s hope those who are in Qatar come through the tournament unscathed.