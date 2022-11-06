A total of 23 Liverpool players have scored against Tottenham since 2010 across all competitions – think you can correctly name all of them?

The Reds have met Spurs on 27 different occasions since the start of 2010, scoring a total 48 goals and conceding 31.

You can almost guarantee goals when these two meet.

The two clubs have met in three different competitions over the last 12 years, none as big as the Champions League final in 2019 – you can’t be forgetting the goalscorers from that day, surely!

We’ve given you a little helping hand with the number of goals and the year the players scored against Tottenham.

Good luck!

23 players in 3 minutes…GO

