★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
MADRID, SPAIN - SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his sides first goal from the penalty spot to make the score 0-1 during the UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

QUIZ – Can you name every Liverpool player to score vs. Tottenham since 2010?

A total of 23 Liverpool players have scored against Tottenham since 2010 across all competitions – think you can correctly name all of them?

The Reds have met Spurs on 27 different occasions since the start of 2010, scoring a total 48 goals and conceding 31.

You can almost guarantee goals when these two meet.

The two clubs have met in three different competitions over the last 12 years, none as big as the Champions League final in 2019 – you can’t be forgetting the goalscorers from that day, surely!

We’ve given you a little helping hand with the number of goals and the year the players scored against Tottenham.

Good luck!

23 players in 3 minutes…GO

Want more quizzes? Try these!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks