Jurgen Klopp has expressed mixed emotions about Roberto Firmino being left out of Brazil’s World Cup squad, with his No. 9 “definitely” feeling the blow.

While both Alisson and Fabinho‘s names were read out as part of Tite’s 26-man squad for Qatar, Firmino was a notable absentee from the list.

The 31-year-old had put himself in a good position to be called up having notched eight goals and four assists to date, but it was not enough for Tite.

The likes of Gabriel Jesus, Vinicius Jr, Antony, Richarlison, Gabriel Martinelli and Rodrygo were selected over Firmino, whose plans for the next six weeks will not be what he had hoped for.

And Klopp was asked about Firmino ahead of Southampton‘s visit and the manager spoke of the “blow” and his player’s “disappointment,” saying he “deserves everything in the world.”

“A blow, definitely. Clear. You couldn’t see it in training but definitely, it’s clear,” Klopp said of Firmino’s emotions following Brazil’s squad announcement.

“It was one for me, to be honest. I’m in between, I’m happy we have Bobby for more time [training camp in Dubai] but he deserves [a World Cup place].

“I think he deserves everything in the world, to be 100 percent honest.

“It just shows how incredibly good and talented this Brazilian squad is if you can leave a player like Bobby Firmino out. Madness.

“Of course, we will talk. Did already and maybe will do again.

“He’s fine but as everybody can imagine, he is very disappointed about the fact.”

As Klopp eluded to, it is to Liverpool’s benefit as Firmino, and all those not selected for the World Cup, will enjoy a break before reconvening for a mini pre-season in Dubai.

On a personal level for the No. 9, it is a bitter blow in what was realistically his last chance to represent his country at a World Cup.

It leaves any future involvement for Brazil under question but it was his Liverpool future that Klopp only offered a small word over when asked about Firmino’s contract, which expires next summer.

“Normal conversations happening as well, we will see what happens there,” the manager said of contract talks.

Firmino is Klopp’s most-used player in his managerial career, having turned to his No. 9 on 340 different occasions, 42 more than the second-most used player, James Milner.