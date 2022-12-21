Attention finally turned to Liverpool’s return to action as Pepijn Lijnders took on media duties today, while Enzo Fernandez’s name continues to be much-discussed.

Good news for Gordon and Jones

With the Reds back in action on Thursday, we were able to get more of an inside word on how the squad is shaping up.

We already know Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are not to be back until January has come and gone, and Pep Lijnders did tell reporters on Wednesday that “Diogo is inside the timeframe” still.

That’s as good as one can hope for.

As for Curtis Jones, who did not feature in the Dubai friendlies and was missing for the last two games before the break, he is “one week away from team training,” Lijnders confirmed.

Kaide Gordon, meanwhile, made an important step in Dubai as he “started running [for the] first time,” and the assistant manager was eager to say that “it’s great to see him on the pitch [and] just to tell him as well that we didn’t forget him.”

The 18-year-old has been sidelined since February due to various issues including a pelvic injury and with a number of young players rising to the fore, including Ben Doak, he’ll be desperate to get back on the pitch.

It will be some time before he’s considered for the squad but he’s making important steps forward.

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are back from the World Cup, but involvement will only likely come off the bench at City, if at all.

The Reds’ return is just a day away!

Pep Guardiola has confirmed he’s welcomed six more players back ahead of Thursday’s game, but they’re unlikely to feature.

Lijnders has praised Stefan Bajcetic, Bobby Clark and Ben Doak and talked of Klopp’s ‘wow’ moment – at least one is sure to start at City.

We’ve picked out the best of Lijnders press conference for you here, including words on January signings, Gordon and fan issues between LFC and City.

Enzo Fernandez is the talk of the town, still

Claims of Liverpool’s interest and Fernandez making Anfield his “priority” are rife in the Portuguese press.

But Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda has stated that any reports of Liverpool reaching an agreement are “completely false,” and Benfica will only sell in January if €120 million release clause is triggered.

Lijnders even namechecked the midfielder – twice – during his press conference on Wednesday as he spoke enthusiastically over Argentina’s World Cup win.

Fernandez, though, continues to soak up all the celebrations following Sunday’s triumph, posting a picture alongside Man City‘s Julian Alvarez on Instagram.

Other things you should know

Sepp van den Berg has opened up on how he lost “all my muscle strength in my left leg” after his nasty injury while on loan at Schalke.

Lucas Leiva has hit out at an “irresponsible” journalist who wrongly claimed the midfielder was considering announcing his retirement after the discovery of a heart issue. Good on you, Lucas.

If you’re looking for a quick way to reacquaint yourself with the current state of the Premier League before Boxing Day, Sky Sports has you covered.

And Emiliano Martinez is to be absent for the Boxing Day clash at Aston Villa with the Mirror reporting the World Cup winner is set for an extended break after the triumph.

Video of the day & match of the night

This is brilliant. Simply brilliant. You cannot underestimate what this will mean to the kids and their families.

It was brilliant to return to @AlderHey this year, alongside @Everton, to spread festive cheer ? It's always a special day to surprise so many brave patients and their families ??

There is more Carabao Cup action this evening, Man United host Burnley in Sky Sports’ offering at 8pm, but Blackburn vs. Nottingham Forest may be one to watch should Tyler Morton feature.

