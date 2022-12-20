Another day, another report suggesting Enzo Fernandez could be Liverpool bound, with just two days to go until the Reds’ Carabao Cup clash against Man City.

Liverpool said to be Enzo’s “preference”

After a host of stories from Portugal and Argentina suggesting Liverpool had a “pre-agreement” in place to sign Fernandez last week, another encouraging report surfaced in Portugal on Tuesday.

According to O Jogo, who were a good source of news for Darwin Nunez‘s move to Anfield, and last week claimed Liverpool had made a “promise to match” any other offers for Fernandez, the 21-year-old has made a move to Liverpool his “priority.”

That, they say, is because the Reds have already struck an agreement with his agent, with many other clubs from Spain, England, Italy and France learning of Fernandez’s “preference” when making enquiries recently.

The report adds that Benfica have no interest in selling him in January, with his release clause set at €120 million.

Liverpool ofrecerá USD 97.000.000 por el pase de Enzo Fernandez y dejarlo en Benfica hasta junio. De concretarse, River recibiría casi USD 25.000.000. — River al Instante (@riverinstante) December 19, 2022

This all comes after River al Instante, a River Plate news source, claimed Liverpool would offer £80 million for Fernandez in a deal that would see him remain at Benfica until June, with his former club River Plate to receive over £20 million of that figure.

As always, we’d urge you to take these reports with a pinch of salt for the time being, but links to the World Cup’s Young Player of the Tournament are certainly gathering pace.

2 days until the Reds are back for good

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson were all back in Liverpool training on Merseyside on Monday. Here’s four things we spotted from that session

Meanwhile, our latest images of the Anfield Road End show plenty of progress has been made on the redevelopment during the World Cup

Ahead of Thursday’s match, Liverpool and Man City‘s CEOs have written to fans to “help eliminate unacceptable behaviour” and “create the right environment for our matches”

Our latest features & a testing quiz!

Konate, Nunez and players returning to fitness – Here, we look at five reasons to be optimistic ahead of Liverpool’s second half of the season

Sofyan Amrabat is another midfielder who has been linked with a move to Anfield – Here, Moroccan football expert Benjamin Hajji tells us how he could fit into Klopp’s plans

Think you can name every Liverpool No. 9 in the Premier League era? In our latest quiz, we’re giving you two minutes to name the lot!

Socials – Lucas Leiva update

In a latest update on his health, Lucas Leiva says he still “does not know” what his future holds and whether he will be able to continue playing for Gremio. YNWA, Lucas

After defeat to Argentina on Sunday, Ibrahima Konate posted images of him wearing runners-up medals in the World Cup and Champions League finals, followed by the words “keep working”

If you’re into your cricket, there was a very familiar face posing alongside Mohamed Salah at the AXA Training Centre on Monday

Video of the day & match of the night

If you’ve half an hour to spare tonight, you’ll enjoy James Milner‘s latest interview with Ben Foster!

The Carabao Cup fourth round gets underway this evening, with Newcastle vs Bournemouth the pick of the four ties.

Tomorrow, Pep Lijnders will be on press conference duties ahead of Thursday’s trip to the Etihad.

Have a good evening, Reds!