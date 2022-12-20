★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 1, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
QUIZ – The 11 players to wear Liverpool’s No. 9 shirt in the Premier League

The number nine shirt is a recognisable one in any team, usually worn by a striker, but can you name the 11 Liverpool players who have been handed that squad number in the Premier League era?

A certain Brazilian has been Liverpool’s No. 9 since 2017, and a number of other iconic strikers have been lucky enough to wear the shirt since the Premier League was formed in 1992.

There have, however, been several Liverpool No. 9’s that haven’t been so successful, with a number of them featuring on this list.

Those included below must have made a Premier League appearance for the Reds while wearing the No. 9 shirt.

Think you’ve got this?

We’re giving you 2 minutes to name the lot!

