After the club confirmed the 33 players that would make the trip to Dubai on Monday, the first images of Liverpool arriving for their warm-weather training camp have now emerged.

The Reds are to spend 12 nights in Dubai as they begin their preparations for the second half of the season.

This coming Sunday, they will face Lyon in the first of two friendly matches as part of the Dubai Super Cup, with the other game against AC Milan to take place on Friday, December 16.

Liverpool’s squad, who remain without the seven who have featured for their countries at the World Cup, have now touched down, with Jurgen Klopp pictured being greeted by officials in Dubai.

Prior to this camp, the boss, along with the players who aren’t in Qatar, took the opportunity for a holiday in the three weeks since Liverpool’s last match, a 3-1 win over Southampton on Saturday, November 12.

Dubai local time is four hours ahead of GMT. Tuesday should be the team’s first day of training, but will likely be a day of tests and fitness exercises.

Training is likely to intensify later in the week as we approach Sunday’s friendly against Lyon, with Klopp referring to this trip as a second “pre-season” when discussing the benefits of the camp before Liverpool’s season came to a halt.

Aside from the warm-weather climate, one of the other main reasons Dubai was chosen as the destination for Liverpool’s mid-season camp was because of it’s close proximity to Qatar.

The club have already confirmed that Darwin Nunez will join up with the squad in Dubai next week, after his Uruguay side failed to make it past the group stages.

The other six players who are still competing at the tournament are unlikely to play any part in the Dubai camp, as they’ll be granted holiday once their international commitments are complete.

But crucially, should any of them pick up injuries in their upcoming matches, they will only be a short flight away from the Liverpool squad and the club’s medical staff for further assessments.

