PSV announced an agreement with Liverpool for the transfer of Cody Gakpo on Boxing Day, with reports from Netherlands stating the deal was three weeks in the making.

The Reds have moved quickly to strengthen their attack ahead of the January transfer window, with the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota still recovering from injury.

Gakpo is now expected to undergo a medical in the coming days and should be able to feature for Liverpool throughout January.

According to Rik Elfrink of Eindhovens Dagblad, a leading source for PSV news, the Reds have been in negotiations to sign Gakpo for three weeks, before talks “gained momentum” over the Christmas weekend.

It’s also claimed that the Netherlands forward spoke to his national team captain Virgil van Dijk “among others” about a move to Merseyside.

Man United have long been linked as Gakpo’s most likely destination, and Elfrink says Liverpool have “trumped” their rivals to a deal, with Erik ten Hag’s side said to have spent “weeks” working to sign him last summer.

That move never materialised, and the Reds now look to have secured Gakpo’s signature by offering what the report says is “a solid, fixed transfer fee” of €50 million.

That is a record fee for PSV, with Elfrink claiming that English reports stating the fee is any less “are certainly not correct,” denied by sources around the Dutch club and the player himself.

With 30 goal involvements in 24 appearances at club level this season, as well as three goals for Netherlands at the World Cup, Gakpo’s representatives are reported to have been “in constant talks” with top clubs from England in recent weeks.

Elfrink says both Liverpool and PSV wanted to keep their negotiations “secret,” but when news emerged of a deal being close on Boxing Day, the Eredivisie side decided to announce the agreement.

They are said to have been keen to avoid another transfer saga like last summer, when United, Leeds and Southampton were all interested in Gakpo.

By swooping in ahead of other suitors, Liverpool have struck a deal in a similar fashion to the one which saw Diaz arrive from Porto this time last year.

Let’s hope Gakpo has a similar impact on Klopp’s side in the coming months!