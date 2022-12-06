After their season came to a halt for the World Cup, Liverpool’s players have resumed training in Dubai, with both Luis Diaz and Naby Keita among those pictured in action on the first day of the Reds’ warm-weather training camp.

Diaz has been out of action since sustaining a knee injury in the defeat to Arsenal in October, but now looks to be nearing full fitness, having been pictured working with the ball on day one in Dubai.

So too was Naby Keita, who is yet to kick a ball this season having suffered with a hamstring injury for the majority of the campaign.

Joel Matip, who also had a spell on the sidelines prior to the break for the World Cup, was is back in action, while academy prospects Fabian Mrozek, Jarell Quansah, Luke Chambers, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominic Corness, Jake Cain, Bobby Clark, Melkamu Frauendorf, Layton Stewart and Ben Doak were also pictured taking part in the session.

Liverpool confirmed the 33 players that would be making the trip to Dubai on Monday, with the seven who have been featuring with their nations at the World Cup still absent.

The 33 also included a number of players who continue to work their way back from long-term injuries, such as Arthur, Diogo Jota and youngsters Marcelo Pitaluga and Kaide Gordon.

As expected, they were not involved in Tuesday’s session, nor was Curtis Jones, with the reason for his absence unclear at present.

Jones was involved in several of Liverpool’s matches throughout October and early November, but was left out of the squad for the Reds’ final game before the break, a 3-1 win over Southampton.

In total, 28 Liverpool players were pictured on day one of training in Dubai on Tuesday, with six absentees, as well as Darwin Nunez, who is to join up with the squad next week.

Liverpool squad in training on day 1 in Dubai

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Davies, Mrozek

Defenders: Ramsay, Matip, Quansah, Phillips, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Chambers

Midfielders: Bajcetic, Corness, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Thiago, Carvalho, Cain

Forwards: Firmino, Salah, Doak, Clark, Diaz, Frauendorf, Stewart

Absent: Pitaluga*, Arthur*, Jones**, Gordon*, Jota*, Nunez***

* Injured

** Unknown

*** To join next week