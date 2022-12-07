After almost two months out with a knee injury, Luis Diaz returned to team training with Liverpool in Dubai, with the winger “very happy to be back.”

The Reds were back in training after a three-and-a-half-week break on Tuesday, with Jurgen Klopp leading a 28-man squad through their first session.

Stationed out in Dubai for a warm-weather camp during the World Cup, Liverpool will take on Lyon and AC Milan in two friendlies as part of their preparations for the second half of the season.

It has brought a big boost, too, with Diaz back in training along with Joel Matip and Naby Keita.

Diaz has not been involved since the 3-2 loss at Arsenal in October, having suffered a serious knee injury in a challenge with midfielder Thomas Partey.

After undergoing his rehabilitation in individual sessions at the AXA Training Centre, the winger was “very happy to be back” as he took to Instagram after training:

Diaz is expected to take part in the upcoming friendlies at the Al-Maktoum Stadium, with Klopp likely to field his strongest possible side on Sunday against Lyon.

That will include Andy Robertson, who was among those to savour being “back to work” after a pause in the campaign:

Liverpool will take in regular training sessions over the next 11 days in Dubai, before returning to England for their Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Man City on December 22.

After that, they will visit Aston Villa as the Premier League resumes on Boxing Day.

The first game back at Anfield will be against Leicester in the league on December 30 – which is their final game of 2022.