LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 26, 2019: Liverpool's James Milner (C) celebrates scoring the second goal, from a penalty kick, with team-mate Georginio Wijnaldum (L), captain Jordan Henderson (R) and Roberto Firmino (top) during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
QUIZ – Name Liverpool’s 13 Boxing Day opponents since 2000

As Liverpool prepare to face Aston Villa this coming Boxing Day, we take a look back at the 13 teams they have faced on December 26 since the year 2000.

The Reds have played 18 Boxing Day matches since the turn of the century, but several against the same opposition.

It should also be noted that Liverpool don’t always play on the day after Christmas, and haven’t actually done so since 2019.

Here, we’re asking you to name all 13 of the teams they’ve played in Boxing Day matches in the space of five minutes. Think you’re up to the challenge?

To help you out, we’ve told you whether the game was played at home or away, and also provided the scoreline.

13 teams, 5 minutes – GO!

