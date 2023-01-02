Two new contracts, the latest news surrounding the future of Jude Bellingham and news of a LeBron James themed kit all feature in today’s Liverpool news round up.

1 day, 2 contracts!

Liverpool confirmed new deals for two of their promising young players today.

Tyler Morton, who is enjoying a fruitful spell on loan with Blackburn in the Championship, was one.

It is not often that a player out on loan will sign a new deal mid-season, which could hint at future plans for Morton when he returns to Anfield in the summer.

The other new deal announced was for academy forward Lewis Koumas, who has signed his first professional deal after his blistering form in front of goal this season.

Across the age groups this season, the son of former West Brom midfielder Jason Koumas has scored 11 goals and laid on four assists in 16 games.

It is only his first campaign as a striker, having previously turned out in midfield, but Koumas has already excelled in his new role.

Transfer latest – Where to for Bellingham?

Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has been credited with saying there is “a good chance” Bellingham will sign for Liverpool, with the Reds apparently ready to spend £200m-£250m this summer (Echo)

Listen to Guillem Balague, though, and he’ll tell you that Real Madrid are the “clear favourites” to secure his signature (ITV)

Closer to home, Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson could see his loan at Aberdeen cut short for a move to the Championship

LeBron kit on the way?

Nike are set to unveil a new LeBron James themed Liverpool kit this season, according to a reliable source for kit news and updates

Liverpool could face a problem with the homegrown quota in their squad next season, but there are solutions in-house and in the transfer market

It has been almost three months since Steven Gerrard was sacked from his role at Aston Villa, and now there are claims of a surprise international offer

News from elsewhere – Felix to Chelsea confirmed

Chelsea have completed the loan signing of Portugal forward Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid, with reports stating they have paid around £9m to secure his services until the end of the season

Wolves are moving closer to completing the £10m signing of Mario Lemina from Nice (The Athletic)

Quiz of the day & academy double-header

How quickly can you name the nine Brazilians to have played for Liverpool?

Two games at the academy tonight, with the under-21s taking on PSG and the 18s away at Port Vale in the Youth Cup.

