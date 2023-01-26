Paul Konchesky was in the opposite dugout as the Liverpool FC Women saw their League Cup campaign end in the quarter-finals, losing 1-0 to West Ham.

Liverpool FC Women 0-1 West Ham Women

League Cup Quarter-Final, Prenton Park

January 25, 2022

Goal: Brynjarsdottir 87′

A sobering reminder of Liverpool’s turbulent run in the early 2010s, Konchesky retired from his playing career in 2020, after further spells with Leicester, QPR, Gillingham, East Thurrock United and finally Billericay Town.

His second stint with Billericay came as a coach, and five months after that ended he rejoined West Ham as assistant manager of the women’s side.

Promoted to manager ahead of the current campaign, Konchesky has led West Ham to seventh in the Women’s Super League and, after a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in midweek, now the semi-finals of the League Cup.

A late goal from Dagny Brynjarsdottir was enough to consign Matt Beard’s Reds to their eighth defeat of the season in all competitions.

Beard made four changes from the side that initially lined up for a farcical meeting with Chelsea in the league on Sunday – a game which was abandoned six minutes in due to a frozen pitch – with new signing Fuka Nagano making her debut.

There were bright moments for Liverpool, including striker Katie Stengel finding the back of the net only to be ruled out for offside, but it was goalkeeper Faye Kirby who stood out with a number of saves.

Another January signing, midfielder Sofie Lundgaard, went close late on, but it was Brynjarsdottir who scored the decisive goal after 87 minutes to secure West Ham‘s win.

There was concern for Beard, who revealed in an interview with the club’s official website that Stengel could add to the injury list along with Shanice van de Sanden, but he believes Liverpool were “the better team.”

“I thought Fuka was excellent on her debut,” he said of Nagano.

“We’ve missed a player like that and I’m delighted that she’s here now, and she is going to be a massive help for us.”

Liverpool FC Women: Kirfby; Koivisto (Robe 46′), Fahey, Bonner (Matthews 90+1′), Hinds; Holland (Lundgaard 66′), Kearns, Nagano (Furness 90+1′); Lawley (Campbell 66′), Daniels, Stengel

Subs not used: Laws, Cumings, Humphrey, Taylor

Next match: Chelsea (A) – FA Women’s Cup – Sunday, January 29, 1pm (GMT)