We can all think of a substitution that turned the tide for Liverpool but here we want you to name the Reds with most appearances off the bench in the Premier League.

Whether it is for a calming presence, an experienced head or to chase that last-gasp goal, substitutes have the power to shift momentum and flip results.

The introduction of five substitutes has allowed for greater flexibility for in-game changes but it has not always been the case, with managers needing to be more considerate with their decisions.

Over the years there have been consistent names turned to off the bench and we want to see if you can name Liverpool’s top 20 from the Premier League.

We’ve given you a few clues to help you out, including an asterisk to signal that it is a current player.

Remember, this is players subbed ON to the pitch in the Premier League only.

Good luck!

5 minutes, 20 subs…

Finished that? Try these!