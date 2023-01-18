Mohamed Salah‘s agent Ramy Abbas has caused a stir on social media in light of the latest takeover speculation, on a day that has been full of positives after Liverpool’s win on Tuesday.

Salah’s agent weighs in

Liverpool’s takeover rumour mill has been awash with links to Qatar, which has been fuelled by a Liverpool fan account on social media.

This has been furthered by Salah having been spotted meeting with Qatar’s Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of Paris Saint-Germain and Qatar Sports Investment, who are reportedly in the market for a minority stake in a football club.

It’s 1+1=3 in this case, seemingly.

And this is where Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas appears to come into the picture, taking to Twitter to say:

“There isn’t enough shaming of people/outlets who confidently report on stories with ‘hard facts’ which then turn out to be garbage and just random stabs in the dark.”

There isn’t enough shaming of people/outlets who confidently report on stories with ‘hard facts’ which then turn out to be garbage and just random stabs in the dark. — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) January 18, 2023

A “random stab in the dark” is certainly on the nose and we sense that his comments pertain to speculation over Salah and Al-Khelaifi’s relationship and a Liverpool takeover that has brought these comments about, and not a report from the Athletic’s James Pearce.

Pearce relayed word from senior sources within FSG on Wednesday that the club are not “on the brink” of selling the club to “a Qatari consortium or anyone else.”

The report goes on to reinforce the belief that FSG will agree to terms with a minority investor, rather than sell the club in its entirety.

Never a dull day, is it?

The Reds won, read all about it!

Stefan Bajcetic has enjoyed a remarkable rise over the last 15 months, from a centre-back with the under-18s to a midfielder under Klopp – what a journey so far!

The media showed plenty of love to Harvey Elliott and acknowledged the “big selection calls” that now await the manager.

Darwin Nunez and Arthur watched the match together – but we’re left wondering which one of them still has Christmas decorations up?!

Kit concept and more Jude talk

???????? ?????????: Liverpool 23-24 Third Kit to Feature Abstract Stripe Pattern: https://t.co/IN2aR0vsVN — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) January 18, 2023

The reliable Footy Headlines have stated that Liverpool’s third kit for 2023/24 will feature an “abstract stripe pattern” in the colour purple – what do we think of that combination?

A Bild TV presenter has told Sky Sports that a new contract at Dortmund is unlikely for Bellingham and that his father is “talking to Liverpool.” Wouldn’t it be amazing if we announced the deal in advance, we can dream right?

Wolves‘ Ruben Neves has had his name linked with Liverpool but Portuguese outlet O Jogo have claimed the club do not intent to open the door for any negotiations this month.

And Klopp is hopeful that Nunez will be fit for the visit of Chelsea after providing an update on when he expects his No. 27 back in training.

Abseil at Anfield!

Abseil 100ft at Anfield, it sounds equally terrifying and brilliant. Jota, Elliott and Ramsay survived and smiled for cameras so it must be okay! Find out more here.

The FA is rightly getting slammed for declaring ex-Crawley manager John Yems “not a conscious racist” despite damning evidence to the contrary. It’s disgusting.

And the BBC have apologised for the porn noises that could be heard at the start of their broadcast at Wolves – you can only imagine the OFCOM complaints…

Highlight reel & match of the night

There’s no need to go over the top but I think you may enjoy this highlight reel of a certain 18-year-old.

???? Stefan Baj?eti? (18, CDM) is special. ? The way he invites pressure & beats it. How he opens up his angles. The reading of play, which once he speeds up the thought-process, will make him a ball magnet. Developing rapidly. Scouting report soon.pic.twitter.com/uoytoRbh6u — Serbian Football Scout (@SerbFootyScout) January 17, 2023

You’ve got two choices tonight, either the FA Cup or the Premier League. In the former, Leeds host Cardiff in the fourth round replay (7.45pm), while Crystal Palace welcome Man United (8pm).

I know which one I’m opting for, what about you?