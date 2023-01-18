A much-changed Liverpool impressed in their 1-0 victory away to Wolves in the FA Cup, with numerous Reds players catching the eye.

The Reds were in desperate need of a positive result at Molineux, following such a grim run of form in the Premier League.

Harvey Elliott fired Liverpool ahead with a stunning long-range effort, and Jurgen Klopp‘s side showed far more signs of life all over the pitch.

They held on during the second half, booking a place in the fourth round where they will return to Brighton later this month.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Sofascore, FotMob and the This Is Anfield readers.

Elliott (8.0) was Liverpool’s highest-rated player at Molineux, proving to be the match-winner for his boyhood team.

TIA’s Jack Lusby handed the teenager the Man of the Match award, pointing out that he “looks so much better not stepping on the right winger’s toes.”

In second place was Thiago (7.8), following a typically imperious performance from the Spaniard.

The 31-year-old looked far happier with more legs around him and he controlled the tempo of the game, as well as biting into tackles.

Lusby said that Thiago was a “vital presence” in the middle of the park, describing him as the “tone-setter.”

Meanwhile, Ian Doyle of the Echo felt it was an “aggressively front-footed display” by the Spaniard, who has remained Liverpool’s best-performing midfielder in a difficult run.

Joe Gomez (7.4) completed the top three after an understated showing at the heart of the defence – one that saw him make some key contributions.

According to FotMob, the defender completed 91 percent of his passes, while Sofascore noted that he made four clearances and two tackles.

It wasn’t necessarily all good performances by Liverpool players, however, with Cody Gakpo (6.1) earning the lowest average after struggling to get into the game.