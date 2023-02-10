10 key things to know ahead of Wolves vs. Liverpool

Liverpool have just won twice on the road in the Premier League this season but they have a chance to make it three when they face Wolves, again, on Saturday afternoon.

Wolves vs. Liverpool

Premier League (20) | Molineux

February 4, 2022 | 3pm (GMT)

For the fifth time in 2023, out of seven matches, Liverpool are back on the road to meet a familiar foe in Wolves.

The Reds have been anything but consistent this season and tasted yet another defeat last time out at Brighton, meaning their only win in their last six matches was at Wolves. Let’s hope for a repeat result on Saturday.

Here are 10 things you need to know ahead of kick-off.

1. Reds vs. Wolves 3.0

For the third time in the space of just 28 days, Liverpool again face off against Wolves, only this time Premier League points are on the line.

The two teams first met in the FA Cup third round and the subsequent replay last month, with Harvey Elliott‘s goal at the Molineux proving the difference thanks.

We’d happily accept the same result!

Also, let’s not forget there will be a 4.0 of this fixture after the Queen’s death forced the Anfield clash to be postponed back in September. We’re yet to have a new date confirmed.

2. No Bobby or Virgil

Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino continue to make positive steps towards their return but Klopp confirmed that the pair are still not in contention but are “getting closer.”

Diogo Jota, on the other hand, is expected to be back in “normal training next week” while Luis Diaz is back running but “will take a few weeks still.” We’ll take those small positives!

But Liverpool will be without Ibrahima Konate after his hamstring injury at Brighton.

Fabio Carvalho returned to training after a minor issue and Nat Phillips will be back on the bench after missing out on a transfer once again thanks to another injury at centre-back.

3. Another look at a future Red?

Matheus Nunes has played 72 minutes against Liverpool this season and it’s given us a glimpse at one of our summer midfield targets, and we’re likely to get another look on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield and he’ll look to impress in Wolves‘ midfield alongside Ruben Neves and Mario Lemina.

As for who we can expect in the forward line, Julen Lopetegui changed all three positions at halftime in their defeat at Man City last week but we could see Adama Traore, Matheus Cunha and Daniel Podence all start.

The hosts remain without Chiquinho, Pedro Neto, Boubacar Traore and Sasa Kalajdzic.

Possible Wolves XI: Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; Nunes, Neves, Lemina; Traore, Cunha, Podence

4. Only 2 Liverpool changes?

Neither Fabinho nor Jordan Henderson have started the last three matches for the Reds and it would not be a surprise to see them named on the bench once again.

Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic and Naby Keita have injected energy and impetus into midfield and after the cameos at Brighton from Fabinho and Henderson, they shouldn’t have too much to worry about.

Joe Gomez and Joel Matip will be partnered in central defence and while many will hope Darwin Nunez starts through the middle, he’s likely to feature on the left with Cody Gakpo in the central role.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Bajcetic, Thiago, Keita; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

5. Heading to the match?

If you’re off to the match, just be aware that there may be lingering effects from the train strikes that have been taking place in the days prior to the fixture.

Wolverhampton Train Station is the nearest train station, a 15-minute walk to the stadium. Turnstiles will open 90 minutes prior to kick-off, in this case, that is 1.30pm.

Enjoy!

6. Fabinho “has to work his way back”

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Klopp was asked about Fabinho‘s form and there was an acknowledgement of the need for the Brazilian to win back his place:

“He knows that he’s not flying and has to work his way back, that’s how it is. “Now it’s really helpful that we have Stefan [Bajcetic], to be 100 percent honest. “He’s doing really well and in this position, you need a guy who wins challenges, who protects everybody pretty much, but who plays football as well. That’s really important. “Fab did that for us for plenty of years, absolutely brilliant. [He was the] best in the position for a long time and in the moment it’s not clicking. That’s true as well. “We have to go through that, nothing else. He’s not the happiest person on the planet, but he understands the decision obviously.”

7. The King set for No. 200

Mohamed Salah is in line for his 200th league appearance for Liverpool, he’s missed only 10 since joining the club in the summer of 2017.

He’s with esteemed company for the players with the most goals after the first 200 top-flight appearances for the Reds: Gordon Hodgson 126, Mo Salah 125*, Roger Hunt 123, Ian Rush 122.

You wouldn’t bet against him equalling or eclipsing Hodgson, even if his form has not been as electric as we’ve come to know.

Moreover, should he get a goal at Wolves he will become the Reds leading scorer away from home in the Premier League era, eclipsing Michael Owen’s record of 55.

8. Who is in better form?

Current form in last five games (all competitions) –

Wolves: LLWDD

Liverpool: LDWLD

The form guide does not look pretty for either side, with Liverpool’s only win in the last five coming against Wolves, while the host’s most recent victory was against West Ham.

Lopetegui’s side have scored only 12 goals across their 20 Premier League games this season, fewer than any other team in England’s top-four divisions.

The Reds, meanwhile, have conceded in 15 of their 19 top-flight games and have lost their last two away league fixtures.

We don’t have any time for that to become three on the bounce.

9. Tierney with the whistle

The referee for this fixture is Paul Tierney, he’s overseen three Liverpool games this season and the Reds have won one of those fixtures (at Aston Villa).

He showed Darwin Nunez a red card against Crystal Palace and is not known to be one of Klopp’s favourite officials, although we’re not sure if many are on that list anyway.

Tierney was in charge the last time Wolves beat Liverpool, back in January 2019 in the FA Cup.

Lee Mason will oversee VAR.

10. Not live on UK TV…

Wolves vs. Liverpool is not live on television in the UK due to the 3pm kickoff time, but This Is Anfield will provide a full worldwide tv guide ahead of kick-off.

We will also have our regular matchday live blog in full swing from 2.15pm, with Henry Jackson at the helm to keep you entertained and informed on all the action.

Please win, Reds!