Darwin Nunez was involved as Liverpool took in one of their final training sessions before the Champions League last-16 clash with Real Madrid.

The first leg of a re-run between last year’s finalists will take place at Anfield on Tuesday night, with both Liverpool and Real now in winning form.

After a miserable run, the Reds have taken victory in their last two games, and doing so against Everton and Newcastle has given a big boost of confidence.

A shoulder injury to Nunez last time out at St James’ Park served as a cloud over the buildup to the knockout tie, however.

Fortunately, the Uruguayan appears to be fit and ready to be involved as he joined a training session in front of the cameras on Monday evening.

A 25-man squad was put through their paces by Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff, with Andreas Kornmayer leading the outfielders through their warmup and John Achterberg working with the goalkeepers.

Absent were Thiago, Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz and Calvin Ramsay, as expected, with Nat Phillips also not part of open training.

There were no others missing, with the likes of Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Arthur all joining their team-mates.

Arthur is not part of the Champions League squad, of course, having been unregistered earlier this month to make space for Cody Gakpo, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Juventus loanee is likely to travel as part of the matchday group nonetheless, as he did to Newcastle over the weekend.

Stefan Bajcetic was the only academy youngster involved with the outfield squad, with the Spaniard now considered a full-time – and increasingly key – member of the senior ranks.

Liverpool have been unsuccessful in each of their past three meetings with Real in the Champions League, including losses in the 2018 and 2022 finals.

The hope is that, helped by a full Anfield for the first leg, Klopp and his players can change that this time around.