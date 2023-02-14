★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 20, 2023: Liverpool's Diogo Jota during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)
14 new photos as Darwin Nunez and Liverpool train for Real Madrid

Darwin Nunez was involved as Liverpool took in one of their final training sessions before the Champions League last-16 clash with Real Madrid.

The first leg of a re-run between last year’s finalists will take place at Anfield on Tuesday night, with both Liverpool and Real now in winning form.

After a miserable run, the Reds have taken victory in their last two games, and doing so against Everton and Newcastle has given a big boost of confidence.

A shoulder injury to Nunez last time out at St James’ Park served as a cloud over the buildup to the knockout tie, however.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 20, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Nunez during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 20, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Nunez during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

Fortunately, the Uruguayan appears to be fit and ready to be involved as he joined a training session in front of the cameras on Monday evening.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 20, 2023: Liverpool's James Milner (L) and Diogo Jota during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 20, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 20, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

A 25-man squad was put through their paces by Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff, with Andreas Kornmayer leading the outfielders through their warmup and John Achterberg working with the goalkeepers.

Absent were Thiago, Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz and Calvin Ramsay, as expected, with Nat Phillips also not part of open training.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 20, 2023: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 20, 2023: Liverpool's Joel Matip during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 20, 2023: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 20, 2023: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

There were no others missing, with the likes of Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Arthur all joining their team-mates.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 20, 2023: Liverpool's Arthur Melo during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

Arthur is not part of the Champions League squad, of course, having been unregistered earlier this month to make space for Cody Gakpo, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Juventus loanee is likely to travel as part of the matchday group nonetheless, as he did to Newcastle over the weekend.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 20, 2023: Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 20, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Nunez during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

Stefan Bajcetic was the only academy youngster involved with the outfield squad, with the Spaniard now considered a full-time – and increasingly key – member of the senior ranks.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 20, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

Liverpool have been unsuccessful in each of their past three meetings with Real in the Champions League, including losses in the 2018 and 2022 finals.

The hope is that, helped by a full Anfield for the first leg, Klopp and his players can change that this time around.

