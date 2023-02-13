★ PREMIUM
PARIS, FRANCE - Saturday, May 28, 2022: French riot police stand in front of Liverpool supporters wearing body armor and carrying tear gas and guns during the UEFA Champions League Final game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF at the Stade de France. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  

Liverpool FC ‘hugely disappointed’ as UEFA attempt to bury CL final findings

The findings of the official inquiry into the disturbing events at last season’s Champions League final were leaked hours before Monday’s Merseyside derby, with Liverpool “hugely disappointed” by the way in which the report was made public.

The panel tasked with investigating the chaotic scenes at the Stade de France prior to the final last June, which saw fans trapped in confined spaces and supporters attacked with tear gas, have held UEFA accountable.

The final report has yet to be published but it has been leaked to various media outlets ahead of its publication.

A Liverpool statement in response to the news has criticised UEFA for the way in which supporters have been made aware of the report.

Liverpool fans stuck outside the ground show their match tickets during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Stade de France, Paris. Picture date: Saturday May 28, 2022.

“It’s hugely disappointing that a report of such significance, such importance to football supporters’ lives and future safety, should be leaked and published in this way.

“It’s been over eight months of work by the independent panel and it is only right and proper to publish the contents of the report to our supporters appropriately.

“We will await to receive a copy of the report and digest it thoroughly before making any further comment.”

According to Merseyside journalist Dan Austin, UEFA leaked the report to a news outlet just hours before Liverpool’s Premier League encounter with Everton on Monday evening.

By all accounts, this looks to be an attempt to bury a report which finds that UEFA bears “primary responsibility” for the failures in Paris.

The inquiry states that “it is remarkable that no one lost their life. All the stakeholders interviewed by the panel have agreed that this situation was a near-miss: a term used when an event almost turns into a mass fatality catastrophe.”

The panel of experts to investigate the horrific events included politicians, academics and lawyers, and they identified Liverpool fans’ experience of the Hillsborough disaster led to a greater awareness of the danger and helped save lives.

