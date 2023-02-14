There’s a spring in everyone’s steps after a much-needed victory, and on the news front, Pep Guardiola has issued an apology to Steven Gerrard, while Alisson gave Jurgen Klopp a 10/10.

Reds, we have a win to celebrate!

It’s felt a long time coming and what a relief it was to walk away with all three points in the derby, plus a clean sheet, a goal for Mohamed Salah and the first for Cody Gakpo.

We don’t blame you for wanting to soak in as much of the win as possible so we’re making it easy for you to do just that:

Check out what fans spotted after the match: including Robbo having the last laugh!

Salah, unsurprisingly, reached another landmark with his goal at Anfield

with his goal at Anfield And why was Buddy the elf, sorry Will Ferrell, at Anfield? Find out here

On a sour note, Jurgen Klopp reiterated that Thiago is to be “out for a while with a hip problem,” adding that it “is not cool for us” – a bit of an understatement!

Time for UEFA to do the right thing after CL chaos

Liverpool have called for UEFA to “do the right thing” and implement the 21 critical recommendations to ensure safety for fans at matches listed in a damning report.

Liverpool supporters union, Spirit of Shankly have called for an overdue apology for the lies and smears quickly spread by UEFA in Paris, while thanking the panel for “finding the truth.”

If you’re looking for the key findings from the damning report, you can find that here – includes “objectively untrue” message on the big screen, “reprehensible” deflection and “incorrect assumptions.”

Klopp the “captain of the boat” – Alisson

Before the win in the Merseyside derby, Alisson left no doubt over his faith in Klopp after the manager saw his future questioned in light of recent results and performances:

“If you measure it from 0 to 10, it’s 10. He is our leader, our captain of the boat. The decisions he makes affect us. “The things he is doing to change things on our team. We are handling it well. He’s bringing the team together to do whatever it takes to win games. “He’s a very smart guy, very good at dealing with difficult times. “He helps us achieve great things and face great challenges. “Now, with a different challenge, maybe changing, trying other things, but he will do the same with us, so I believe that soon we will get out of this situation. Now is the time to act.”

An apology for Gerrard, from Pep

Pep Guardiola has apologised to Steven Gerrard for his “stupid” slip comments last week, saying he is “ashamed of myself.”

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has said there “has been no new development” regarding Jude Bellingham’s future, but that it’s “wishful thinking” the club can keep him for the long-term.

Cody Gakpo knows criticism has been levelled at him from some quarters but, equally, he knows Klopp is there for the real opinion if and when needed.

New Saint and VAR controversy

Mikel Arteta has said he “appreciates the apology” after VAR wrongly allowed Brentford‘s goal to stand in their 1-1 draw, but that he’ll only be satisfied “if they give me the two points back, which is not going to be the case.”

Just over a week after being sacked by Leeds, Jesse Marsch is “on the verge” of being named Southampton‘s new manager, days after they dismissed Nathan Jones (Sky Sports).

Saudi Arabai will host the Club World Cup in December, that’ll be two in one year, this is their first time hosting a major FIFA event. And so it begins (beINSPORTS).

Video of the day and match of the night

If you’re looking for a way to relive the derby win from the stands, look no further!

The Champions League returns tonight and there are two last 16 matches in the offing: AC Milan vs. Tottenham and PSG vs. Bayern Munich – both kick off at 8pm (GMT).

Sadly, we won’t be seeing Sadio Mane in action in the latter as he’s still out injured.

Enjoy your evening, Reds!