★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Robbo has last laugh & Darwin, what’s the score? – 6 things fans spotted after derby win

That sweet smell of victory, it hits different after so long without one in the Premier League. But the wait is over thanks to a 2-0 derby win, and it left fans with plenty to take in.

The relief from Jurgen Klopp was palpable after the full-time whistle on Monday evening after a victory that saw the Liverpool of old come to the fore.

Two goals, a clean sheet and players returning from injury, the match ticked plenty of boxes and we saw a couple of Reds stir the pot in the process, just what we like to see, especially against Everton.

After a much-needed victory, there was plenty for fans to soak in – namely Darwin Nunez and Andy Robertson doing what they do best.

 

What’s the score, Darwin?

File this under things you love to see!

 

13 seconds of delight

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Monday February 13, 2023.

Everton hit the post at one end and just 13 seconds later Salah had the ball in the net at the other, Jordan Pickford going walkabout in the process!

It’s not Divock Origi level but as derby moments go, this was right up there.

 

Robbo has the last laugh

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 13, 2023: Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (R) clashes with Liverpool's Andy Robertson during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 242nd Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

We’ve not seen enough of Andy Robertson‘s snide so far this season, but he made sure to give us a healthy dose in the final moments of the match, riling up Pickford and the Blues.

The Scot chose to just laugh after Pickford gave him a shove for kicking the ball away instead of retaliating and that made it all the better, all the while players ran over to throw their weight around.

You’ve got to love Robbo.

Oh Everton, we’re all laughing at you.

 

How is he only 18?!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 13, 2023: Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 242nd Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Salah was not overstating when he said Stefan Bajcetic has been “our best player” since he became a more permanent fixture in the XI, playing with confidence and composure beyond his years.

You don’t want to ever put too much pressure on the shoulders of a youngster but Bajcetic makes it easy to forget he’s just 18, what a talent:

 

Will Ferrell here? I know him!

Am I going to apologise for the Elf reference? Absolutely not.

 

The return of the fist pumps

We’ve waited far too long for Jurgen’s fist pumps, something we now all know not to take for granted!

Let’s not make the wait for the next set quite so long!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks