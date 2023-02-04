For the third time in 2022/23, Liverpool meet Wolves and to mark the occasion, we want to see if you can name every Red to score in this fixture since 2004!

Liverpool and Wolves have met twice already this season but have yet to meet in the Premier League, with their previous two encounters coming in the FA Cup, which the Reds narrowly edged.

This will be the 21st fixture between the two sides since 2004 and in that time, 22 different Liverpool players have found the net across 14 wins, three draws and three defeats.

Those 22 players have combined for 31 goals, but can you identify each goalscorer?

22 players in 5 minutes!

Finished that? Try these!