7 key stats from Liverpool’s 7-0 win over Man United – with 15 unanswered goals!

Liverpool ripped up the record book with a stunning 7-0 victory over bitter rivals Man United on Sunday. Here, we take a look at some of the standout statistics from a historic evening.

In one of the all-time great Anfield performances, Liverpool sailed to an emphatic 7-0 win over Man United to keep top-four hopes alive and truly humble our Mancunian counterparts.

It was a result for the ages, and Jurgen Klopp‘s side are beginning to show glimpses of the one that went all the way on all fronts last season.

Let’s take a look at some of the big stats and records to come from another memorable night at Anfield.

 

Six in a row for Mo

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 5, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mohamed Salah rightly took a big portion of the plaudits following Sunday’s historic demolition job, and his brace made it six consecutive appearances in which he has bagged against Man United.

He becomes the first Liverpool player in history to achieve the feat, taking his total to 12 against them in all competitions.

The Egyptian has now scored more Liverpool goals against Man United than any other club, surpassing his total against Man City (10).

 

A record victory over Man United

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 5, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after demolishing Manchester United 7-0 during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Sunday’s rout was the biggest win ever recorded in the fixture.

It comes less than 18 months after the Reds inflicted the biggest-ever away defeat upon their rivals, that being a 5-0 thumping at Old Trafford.

The result overtakes the previous biggest competitive win over United, which came all the way back in 1895 – when Liverpool recorded a 7-1 victory with both sides in the second division of English football.

 

77 box entries

Liverpool registered 77 entries into Man United‘s penalty area, a Premier League record since Opta statistics began.

That is according to analyst @Origilista on Twitter:

It was a dominant second-half display from the Reds, highlighted by the sheer volume of pressure around the opposition goal.

 

15 Anfield goals without reply

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 19, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Incredibly, Liverpool have now scored 15 unanswered goals at home to Man United.

The record dates back to December 2018, when Xherdan Shaqiri came off the bench to land two late blows which kept Liverpool on course for a title charge.

Sunday’s 7-0 victory follows last season’s 4-0 win back in April, and the famous 2-0 in January 2020 as the Reds closed in on their 19th league title.

 

Salah breaks Liverpool’s Premier League record

2P3PCJ2 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their side's sixth goal of the game during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday March 5, 2023.

It was a memorable night for Salah, whose two goals took the forward beyond Robbie Fowler’s all-time Premier League goal record for Liverpool.

Fowler was quick to congratulate the No. 11 on what is a remarkable achievement, sharing his view from the stands and labelling the record-breaker a “Liverpool legend“.

 

Liverpool’s run of clean sheets

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 1, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (L) and goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrate after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool now have five consecutive Premier League clean sheets, a welcome streak during what has, at times, been a difficult season.

According to statistician Andrew Beasley, since 2000/01 there have only been 16 instances in which a team has registered a longer run.

The Reds will look to continue the trend away at Bournemouth on Saturday.

 

No wins in seven for United at Anfield

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 5, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (C) celebrates after scoring the second goal with team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold (R) during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

While we’re on the subject of the number seven, it has now been seven home games since Man United have taken the spoils in this fixture.

January 2016 was the last time they managed to pick up all three points on their travels, with a late Wayne Rooney strike enough to seal the deal on that occasion.

Liverpool have won four and drawn three of the seven subsequent games.

