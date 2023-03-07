Liverpool ripped up the record book with a stunning 7-0 victory over bitter rivals Man United on Sunday. Here, we take a look at some of the standout statistics from a historic evening.

In one of the all-time great Anfield performances, Liverpool sailed to an emphatic 7-0 win over Man United to keep top-four hopes alive and truly humble our Mancunian counterparts.

It was a result for the ages, and Jurgen Klopp‘s side are beginning to show glimpses of the one that went all the way on all fronts last season.

Let’s take a look at some of the big stats and records to come from another memorable night at Anfield.

Six in a row for Mo

Mohamed Salah rightly took a big portion of the plaudits following Sunday’s historic demolition job, and his brace made it six consecutive appearances in which he has bagged against Man United.

He becomes the first Liverpool player in history to achieve the feat, taking his total to 12 against them in all competitions.

The Egyptian has now scored more Liverpool goals against Man United than any other club, surpassing his total against Man City (10).

A record victory over Man United

Sunday’s rout was the biggest win ever recorded in the fixture.

It comes less than 18 months after the Reds inflicted the biggest-ever away defeat upon their rivals, that being a 5-0 thumping at Old Trafford.

The result overtakes the previous biggest competitive win over United, which came all the way back in 1895 – when Liverpool recorded a 7-1 victory with both sides in the second division of English football.

77 box entries

Liverpool registered 77 entries into Man United‘s penalty area, a Premier League record since Opta statistics began.

That is according to analyst @Origilista on Twitter:

Liverpool had 77 box entries vs Manchester United. A Premier League record since opta data began. — Sadiq ?? (@Origilista) March 5, 2023

It was a dominant second-half display from the Reds, highlighted by the sheer volume of pressure around the opposition goal.

15 Anfield goals without reply

Incredibly, Liverpool have now scored 15 unanswered goals at home to Man United.

The record dates back to December 2018, when Xherdan Shaqiri came off the bench to land two late blows which kept Liverpool on course for a title charge.

15 – The last 15 goals scored in Premier League games between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield have all been netted by the home side. Shaqiri

Shaqiri

Van Dijk

Salah

Díaz

Salah

Mané

Salah

Gakpo

Núñez

Gakpo

Salah

Núñez

Salah

Firmino One-way. pic.twitter.com/nt59Lz2lu1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 5, 2023

Sunday’s 7-0 victory follows last season’s 4-0 win back in April, and the famous 2-0 in January 2020 as the Reds closed in on their 19th league title.

Salah breaks Liverpool’s Premier League record

It was a memorable night for Salah, whose two goals took the forward beyond Robbie Fowler’s all-time Premier League goal record for Liverpool.

Fowler was quick to congratulate the No. 11 on what is a remarkable achievement, sharing his view from the stands and labelling the record-breaker a “Liverpool legend“.

Liverpool’s run of clean sheets

Liverpool now have five consecutive Premier League clean sheets, a welcome streak during what has, at times, been a difficult season.

According to statistician Andrew Beasley, since 2000/01 there have only been 16 instances in which a team has registered a longer run.

There have only been 16 instances in the last 24 Premier League seasons of a team having a longer run of clean sheets than the five Liverpool are on. pic.twitter.com/MunMrtIrnJ — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) March 6, 2023

The Reds will look to continue the trend away at Bournemouth on Saturday.

No wins in seven for United at Anfield

While we’re on the subject of the number seven, it has now been seven home games since Man United have taken the spoils in this fixture.

January 2016 was the last time they managed to pick up all three points on their travels, with a late Wayne Rooney strike enough to seal the deal on that occasion.

Liverpool have won four and drawn three of the seven subsequent games.