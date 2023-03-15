★ PREMIUM
Confirmed Real Madrid team to face Liverpool – 2 changes from the 1st leg

Carlo Ancelotti has made two changes to his Real Madrid team that beat Liverpool 5-2 at Anfield.

Toni Kroos comes into midfield alongside Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga, as Rodrygo drops to the bench.

Nacho Fernandez comes into the Champions League side to play left-back, instead of David Alaba who is injured.

Karim Benzema is fit to return to the team having missed the weekend’s game against Espanyol with an ankle problem, and the Frenchman will be flanked by Vinicius Jr to his left, and Federico Valverde to his right.

CARDIFF, WALES - Tuesday, August 12, 2014: Real Madrid's Toni Kroos in action against Sevilla during the UEFA Super Cup at the Cardiff City Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Confirmed Liverpool lineup here

Benzema’s compatriot, Aurelien Tchouameni is dropped to the bench having played in their win at the weekend.

Camavinga played left-back against Espanyol but returns to his preferred midfield position tonight as Rudiger starts in defence, allowing Nacho to shift to full-back.

Here’s how Los Blancos start tonight:

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, E. Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Vinicius Benzema.

Subs: Lunin, Vallejo, Hazard, Asensio, Lucas V., Odriozola, Tchouameni, F. Mendy, Mariano, Alvaro, D. Ceballos, Rodrygo

